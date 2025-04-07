Tiger Woods, Augusta National Building 9-Hole Short Course at ‘The Patch’

Tiger Woods waves his hat to the crowd while walking to the 18th green during the final round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods may not be in competition this year at The Masters, but he's making his presence felt in other ways, as two new partnerships with Augusta National Golf Club: A learning center, and a new nine-hole course at "The Patch."

AGNC Chairman Fred Ridley announced the new initiatives at his Masters news conference Monday afternoon.

Ridley said Woods, through his TGR Foundation, will be building a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta to "provide access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and opportunities for young people to prepare for their future."

Woods will also use his course architecture firm, TGR Design, to build out a new nine-hole short course at Augusta Municipal Golf Course, aka "The Patch."

The TGR Learning Lab will be at the former site of Lamar Elementary School, and is expected to open in April 2028, but in-school curriculum and other programs will begin in Richmond County before that.

“Today’s announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods,” said Ridley. “We are thankful to partner with the TGR Foundation and jointly invest in the Augusta community. This partnership, in the TGR Learning Lab, reflects our shared interest in increasing access to high-quality programming and impacting the next generation in a tangible way.

“At the heart of our effort at The Patch is a commitment to create an affordable and inviting golf experience. Equal importance will be placed on creating opportunities to learn and fall in love with the game as well as developing a pipeline for employment in the golf industry. We are proud to add TGR Design to work alongside our project partners to bring this dynamic plan to fruition.”

Woods will miss this year's Masters after surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. He has long shared how much he loves Augusta and The Masters, where he has won five Green Jackets.