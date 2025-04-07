Trending News With The Krew – April 7, 2025

Today's news includes the possibility of the cost of the iPhone going up due to tariffs with China, archaeologists are planning to excavate what could be the resting place of Noah's Ark, and a woman used her odometer numbers and won the lottery.

Transcript:

Cody: I am not excited about this because I could probably use an upgrade on my iPhone.

Dub: Yeah, yeah, I'm with you.

Cody: Might need to do it pretty quick.

Dub: Yeah, you might want to.

Cody: So the cost of an iPhone could rise to over $2,000 due to the new tariffs America has placed on China, which would mean Apple would need to raise the iPhone prices about 40%. That's insane. And that could push the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro Max to nearly $2,300.

Dub: But of course, that is if you want to go with the Pro Max version. If you want to go with just the Pro or just the regular iPhone 6, those will probably be a little bit cheaper. I mean, probably not much, but probably, you know, a couple hundred here or there.

Cody: Well, I'm on apple.com right now looking at the different prices.

Dub: There you go.

Cody: Still pricey even without the increase in price.

Dub: No kidding.

Cody: But shifting production to the U.S. isn't a feasible solution for lower cost. And if they did that, the phone could cost as much as $3,500. That's insane.

Dub: That is absolutely insane.

Cody: Yeah, I'd be walking around with my, I think I have a 13.

Dub: I got a 14.

Cody: I'd be walking around with it for the next five years.

Dub: Yeah, I got a 14 Pro and look, we're going to get as much life out of this bad boy as we possibly can.

Cody: Exactly. And I thought this was pretty cool.

Dub: This is amazing.

Cody: Although I don't know if you should be like disturbing. Yeah. Something like sacred.

Dub: I'm curious about it, but I'm also like, I don't want to leave it alone.

Cody: I don't know. Yeah. There's part of me that's like, could you stir up some?

Dub: Yeah. Yeah.

Cody: Some not so safe things. Yeah. But archaeologists in Turkey are gearing up to excavate a 5,000 year old site believed to be the final resting place of Noah's Ark.

Dub: I love this. I mean, just the fact that, you know, if they can prove that the story in the Bible is, you know, I mean, we hear these stories all the time, you know, and as people of faith, we, we believe these stories to be true. But when you can find tangible physical proof, they're like, here it is.

Yeah.

Cody: This, these stories actually happen. Just makes it that much more real. Absolutely.

But they've been doing some careful planning and non-destructive testing.

Dub: Right.

Cody: They hope to uncover one of the most significant archaeological finds in history.

Dub: A hundred percent. It would be that.

Cody: Yeah. They're almost positive that Noah's Ark is below the surface where they're searching because rock and soil samples contain traces of marine deposits, seafood remnants, mollusk, and wood.

Dub: All right. Hey, look again, if they can prove this and find the physical remnants of Noah's Ark. That would be really cool.

Again, it would be the biggest archaeological discovery ever. And they better be filming all this because I'm gonna need a documentary. You know what I'm saying?

There is a woman from Prince George County, Maryland, and she recently won a $100,000 lottery jackpot using the numbers from the odometer in her car.

Cody: Okay. That's different. I've never heard of anybody doing that before.

Dub: I haven't either. I've heard using kids' birthdays, you know, just random numbers or whatever, but not the mileage on your car. She bought two identical tickets with the last five digits of her car's odometer at a 7-Eleven.

And she plans to use her winnings to help pay bills, clear debt for the car, and take care of her father. Look, if you hear this story and you go to the nearest, you know, Sprint, Circle K, Gas Pro, whatever, and you buy a lottery ticket using the numbers from your car's odometer, and you just so happen to win $100,000 like this lady did, all I'm asking is that you maybe hook your wake-up crew up with a little fighter's feet. Yeah, that would be nice.

We did tell you the story and give you the idea, okay? Just saying, maybe a little something for us. Please and thank you.

