15 of the Best Images From Day 2 of Masters 2025 Prep

After a soggy Monday, Augusta National Golf Club looked as beautiful as ever Tuesday, as the 95 golfers participating in this year's Masters Tournament hit the course for the second practice round.

It's the last "serious" prep day for many of the golfers, as Wednesday things will turn a little more fun with the Par 3 contest.

The Par 3 contest will be airing on ESPN at noon Wednesday, as well as on Masters.com and the Masters app.

It's not an event anyone necessarily wants to win, as the winner of the Par 3 contest has never also won the Masters that year. Rickie Fowler won last year's and then finished tied for 30th.

It should be noted that many golfers don't take the event seriously, letting caddies, friends, spouses, and even kids take some of their shots. It makes for some memorable images, and a whole lot of fun

Here's a look at Tuesday's practice round, as we prepare for actual golf at The Masters.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts upon leaving the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Fred Couples of the United States plays a shot across the water on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images A view of the golf bag of Collin Morikawa of the United States on the 12th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo Illustration by Andrew Redington/Getty Images A new menu item this year: A Savory Tomato Pie is displayed near the leaderboard on the first hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images A detailed view of concession stand signage during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Xander Schauffele of the United States reacts on the second hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Patrons use courtesy telephones on course during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Akshay Bhatia of the United States signs an autograph for a patron on the ninth hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images A view of snacks available at a concession stand by the eighth hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Tyrrell Hatton of England, Laurie Canter of England and Shane Lowry of Ireland react after skipping balls across the water on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Aaron Rai of England reacts after his shot on the 16th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.<br>