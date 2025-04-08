Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dolly Parton, Masters Champions Dinner, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Dolly Parton Knows The Devotion Of Her Fans - Dolly in black and gold.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Dolly PartonMastersRock Fore! Dough
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Sylvester Stallone
Human InterestSylvester Stallone, The Par 3 Contest, and More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
This Day in Sports History: April 9
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 9
Jet-Puffed Offers Budget-Friendly Easter Solution with Dip & Decorate Dozen Kit
Human InterestJet-Puffed Offers Budget-Friendly Easter Solution with Dip & Decorate Dozen KitDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect