Trending News With The Krew – April 8, 2025

RUSSELL, IL – NOVEMBER 10: The hand of Sukhjit S. Toor reaches for printed Mega Millions lottery tickets at a gas station which is located on the border of the state of Wisconsin November 10, 2005 in Russell, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Today's news includes a study on people born in colder months, the price of a Mega Millions ticket going up, and what could be the world's oldest man celebrated his 125th birthday.

Trending News With The Krew, each weekday at 7:15 a.m. and 9:25 a.m., on Kicks 99 is powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters.

Transcript:

Dub: We're powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters. Truck around and find out.

Cody: Well, bad news is that we can't, we don't have any power over what month we were born. That's right. But a recent study did find that people born in September, October and November tend to be skinnier than those born in other months.

Really? Really strange, right?

Dub: That is a little weird.

Cody: So these researchers from Japan analyzed almost 700 people and they discovered that those conceived in colder months have a lower body mass index and fat accumulation. Experts say that people born in cold months have a higher activity in their brown adipose tissue, which is the type of fat that burns calories to produce heat.

Dub: Wait a minute. Hang on. Okay. September, October, November around here, it could still be kind of warm.

Cody: Yeah, that's true.

Dub: You know, I mean...

Cody: What about December and January?

Dub: Hey, look, I was born in December, you know. Yeah, December, January, February. I mean, look, the cold months around here are December, January, February.

Again, September, October, you're still wearing shorts. Maybe when you get into November, you know, it might be a little bit different, but yeah. Well, you know, I was born in November.

I was born in December. So again, I don't know. I mean, it's interesting, but how true or how accurate is this?

Cody: Well, and it also probably depends on where you live because sometimes those months are actually the summer months in other countries.

Dub: Yeah, exactly. Yeah. So take this research with a grain of salt.

Cody: Again, it was less than 700 people. Yeah, we'll see. And apparently the price of Mega Millions lottery jackpot tickets are going to rise to $5 today.

Dub: You know, I understand why they're doing this, but it's kind of crazy to me.

Cody: Yeah, I honestly didn't even know how much a lottery ticket cost at this point. I haven't bought one in so long.

Dub: I haven't bought anything other than a scratch off ticket in a hot minute.

Cody: Yeah, so apparently this $5 price is up from $2 previously, but the odds of winning a jackpot have gone from one in $303 million to one in $290 million. So a little bit better odds. But the higher ticket price also means jackpots will now start at $50 million instead of $20 million.

Dub: So we're going to have higher jackpots, but we're also going to be paying a little bit more money for a ticket. You're going to have better odds, too, though. It all kind of evens out, I guess. I think it does.

This is crazy. We need to Google a picture of this guy right now.

All right, while we're doing that, let me tell you about four foot three inch Marcelino Tolentino from Peru. He recently turned 125 years old. That is insane.

He is the world's oldest person. He is known as Mashiko, and he credits his longevity to a diet of homegrown veggies, fruits, and lamb, along with his daily avocado breakfast.

Cody: Well, I'm not living to 125 if that's what you got to eat.

Dub: No, if you got to eat anything green, Cody ain't never going to see triple digits. He also says that his simple life has led him to this remarkable age. OK, look, he's 125 and he's four foot three.

This is like a mythical creature, OK? Like, I'm going to be totally honest with you. If you want to Google Marcelino, you'll see this guy looks like a Masters gnome.

Without the beard, he literally looks like a master's gnome, doesn't he?

Cody: He's a cute little old man, though.

Dub: We need to protect this guy at all costs, OK? He's four foot three and he's 125. This might be a living Yoda, for all we know.

Cody: Well, this might contribute to his longevity. He never married or had children.

Dub: No stress, no stress.

Cody: But he also has no birth certificate.

Dub: So he's just saying he's 125?

Cody: Yeah, they haven't certified him as the world's oldest man. OK, all right.

Dub: We're just taking his word for it. He might be 58. We don't know.

Get more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew here.