Netflix’s ‘Con Mum’ Arrested and Charged for Fraud in Singapore

Oh, mama!

In a story that reads like a plot from a true-crime drama, an 80-year-old woman who is the center of Netflix’s Con Mum, has been arrested and charged with fraud in Singapore. What makes this case even more chilling is that it involves not only a long history of scamming strangers, but also a deeply personal betrayal of her estranged biological son.

The rise and fall of Dionne Maria Hanna who’s been living the high life at the literal expense of others is a chilling reminder of how even the most unexpected people can lead double lives—especially when it involves living in 5-star hotels and luxurious shopping sprees.

Netflix’s Con Mum

Netflix’s Con Mum follows the story of Graham Hornigold, a London pastry chef who was contacted by Hanna, claiming to be his long-lost mother. Hornigold received lavish gifts from Hanna at the beginning, saying that she’s trying to make it up to him. When asked where the money is coming from, Hanna claimed to be related to the Brunei royal family. Unbeknownst to Hornigold, Hanna’s already been scamming his friends and using the money to put up the appearance that she’s wealthy.

Hanna also claimed to be terminally ill and said she was looking to spend her inheritance. However, to access the money, she explained that she needed to borrow funds for legal fees or to open bank accounts overseas, assuring them that she would reimburse them once the inheritance came through. This pattern of borrowing money and pretending to be wealthy escalated, eventually amounting to thousands of dollars, including with her own son.

Hornigold reported a staggering loss of $382,867.50 (£300,000) and was constantly warned by his partner, Heather Kaniuk, that Hanna was scamming him. Hornigold had his realizations too little too late and got a DNA test to confirm Hanna’s identity. The result proved she was indeed his biological mother, but this truth only hurt him. He couldn’t help but wonder: what kind of mother would scam her own son?

Arrested in Singapore

After the release of the documentary on the streaming platform, a lot of people in Singapore recognized Hanna and reported her for defrauding them, according to The Independent. The victims stated that they were duped the same way she did in the documentary.

If convicted, Hanna could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.