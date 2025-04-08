Tyler Hubbard Looks Up To The Skies For His Next Adventure

Tyler Hubbard is no stranger to adventure, especially if it has to do with the outdoors or being in nature. From sold-out arenas to rugged off-road trails on his motorcycle, he’s always embraced the thrill of the ride.

Having an adventuresome spirit as Tyler does, he has taken to the skies and is taking flying lessons, which has been on his bucket list for some time.

Hubbard told us in a recent interview, "One of the things this year I’m excited about and learning to do is flying airplanes. Another challenge, another adrenaline rush that I’m dipping my toe into the water with, and excited to pursue that. You do have to be in town and consistent — that’s a little bit more challenging, but I’m excited about later in the Spring and maybe in the Summer being able to dive in a bit deeper."

The hitmaker, who has scored 22 number-one songs, has tapped some of his flying buddies, including Randy Houser, Dierks Bentley, and Dustin Lynch, for some tips and advice.

Tyler said, “I called one of my good buddies, Randy Houser. I called Dierks, and there’s actually once you start talking, you’re like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize all these guys flew as well.’ And so, there’s certainly a community of guys that are into aviation, and so it’s fun to call them. And they kind of gave me their experience, their feedback, and the biggest thing was just being consistent, being able to see it through and kind of trust the process, ‘cause it’s certainly a long process and it’s difficult."

He concluded, "Flying the airplane is the easiest part. It’s all the other stuff you have to learn, and using that part of my brain again is also another challenge, for sure. I hadn’t used it in years. It’s fun to learn something new, hopefully fly an airplane."