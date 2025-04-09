14 of the Cutest Photos From the Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National

Sons of Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Sam Burns of the United States, Bennett Scheffler and Bear Burns are photographed on the fourth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again, the Masters Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club offers up the cutest - and basically the best - photos you'll see all weekend, and the 2025 edition did not disappoint.

It's one of the best traditions for Masters Week, when families of the golfers turn into caddies (and sometimes even players) for a fun-filled 9-hole mini tournament on the Par 3 course.

That means you've got adorable little ones running all over the place, and spouses and girlfriends making for some memorable moments.

“It’s a fun way to just relax before the tournament starts,” Brooks Koepka said during the broadcast. “Over the years, you just kind of learn to enjoy this and make it a family thing versus panic Wednesday before a major.”

Koepka made the most of his good time, grabbing one of the three hole-in-one shots on the day. Koepka aced the 140-yard sixth, as did Keegan Bradley. Tom Hoge - the 2023 Par 3 champion - got another on the 90-yard fourth.

The contest itself ended with Nicolas Echavarria and J.J. Spaun heading to a playoff after finishing at 5-under. Echavarria won it on the second playoff hole.

However, it should be noted that the Par 3 winner has never won the big Tournament in the same week. That "curse" makes it so many of the players end up with no official final score, as they let their loved ones take some of their shots for them.

That's what ends up helping make for some of the best photos. Here's a look at 15 of our favorites from the Par 3 Contest at the 2025 Masters Tournament that gets underway Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Take a look.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Angela Atkins Garcia, wife of Sergio Garcia of Spain, is seen during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Justin Thomas of the United States signs autographs for patrons on the ninth hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Leo Straka, son of Sepp Straka of Austria, holds a ballduring the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates a putt by his daughter, Poppy McIlroy, alongside Shane Lowry of Ireland on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his son, Crew Sims Koepka, following a hole in one on the sixth hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Poppy McIlroy and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland interact during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Charlie, child of Nick Taylor of Canada, is seen doing sand-angels in a bunker during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts with Bennett Scheffler on the eighth hole during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Shane Lowry of Ireland celebrates as his daughter, Iris Lowry, holes out on the ninth green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Poppy McIlroy holds a club on the green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Keegan Bradley of the United States and his children, Logan and Cooper, react to a putt on the seventh green during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Maverick McNealy of the United States and his wife, Maya McNealy pose for a photo during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland runs on the seventh hole with his daughter, Poppy McIlroy during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.