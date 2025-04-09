How to Watch The Masters on TV and Streaming in 2025

A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

The Masters is back at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend, and there are so many ways to watch it on TV and streaming, it's a little overwhelming. And there's one great change this year: Even more TV coverage.

We'll break it all down for you here. Assuming you're not out walking the course, you'll be able to watch pretty much every second of the tournament in some form or fashion on TV or online.

As has been the case for a while, ESPN and CBS are sharing the television duties for getting you all the images from Augusta National. Thursday and Friday you'll turn to ESPN, and then the weekend festivities move to CBS.

The weather has also impacted how to watch The Masters already this year, as Thursday broadcasts are delayed.

TV Coverage Schedule

Thursday, April 10

Masters.com/Masters App Honorary Starters, 7:30 a.m. Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live TV Coverage, ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Friday, April 11

Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Live TV Coverage, ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Saturday, April 12

Masters.com/Masters App Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Live TV Coverage, Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Live TV Coverage, CBS: 2-7 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Sunday, April 13