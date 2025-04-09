Backstage Country
How to Watch The Masters on TV and Streaming in 2025

With the best live online coverage in all of sports, and ESPN and CBS anchoring the TV coverage, there’s plenty of ways to see all of the Masters.

Brandon Plotnick
A view of course signage by a scoreboard during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Masters is back at Augusta National Golf Club this weekend, and there are so many ways to watch it on TV and streaming, it's a little overwhelming. And there's one great change this year: Even more TV coverage.

We'll break it all down for you here. Assuming you're not out walking the course, you'll be able to watch pretty much every second of the tournament in some form or fashion on TV or online.

As has been the case for a while, ESPN and CBS are sharing the television duties for getting you all the images from Augusta National. Thursday and Friday you'll turn to ESPN, and then the weekend festivities move to CBS.

The weather has also impacted how to watch The Masters already this year, as Thursday broadcasts are delayed.

TV Coverage Schedule

Thursday, April 10

  • Masters.com/Masters App
    • Honorary Starters, 7:30 a.m.
    • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
    • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Live TV Coverage, ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Friday, April 11

  • Masters.com/Masters App
    • Featured Groups, 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
    • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Live TV Coverage, ESPN: 3-7:30 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Saturday, April 12

  • Masters.com/Masters App
    • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
  • Live TV Coverage, Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
  • Live TV Coverage, CBS: 2-7 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)

Sunday, April 13

  • Masters.com/Masters App
    • Featured Groups, 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Nos. 4, 5 and 6 Live: 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
    • Amen Corner Live: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Nos. 15 and 16 Live: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
    • Green Jacket Ceremony: 7-7:15 p.m.
  • Live TV Coverage, Paramount+: noon-2 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
  • Live TV Coverage, CBS: 2-7 p.m. (Simulcast on Masters.com/Masters App)
Brandon PlotnickEditor
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
