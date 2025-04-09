Backstage Country
Rock Fore! Dough 2025 – Photos

Cody
Rock Fore! Dough 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, marked the 21st annual Masters Week tradition: Rock Fore! Dough. It was yet another amazing show at Evans Towne Center Park with DJ Rock, The Mason Jars, Channing Wilson, Russell Dickerson, and Brett Young.

After a very rainy Monday, we couldn't have asked for better weather on Tuesday for the show. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s/lower 70s made for great weather at the beloved outdoor concert. Gates opened at 4 p.m. with DJ Rock kicking off the music.

The park was filled with various food and drink vendors, along with sponsors and merch tents. At 5 p.m., the local group The Mason Jars kicked off the live music for the early crowd.

Up next was Channing Wilson. Wilson is from LaFayette, a small town in Northwest Georgia. He's written songs for Luke Combs and Russell Dickerson. He did an amazing acoustic performance as the night got going.

Around 7:30 p.m., Russell Dickerson kicked things up a notch with his energetic performance, singing his hits "God Gave Me A Girl," "Every Little Thing", Love You Like I Used To", "Yours", "Blue Tacoma", and more. He had the crowd jumping as the sun set over Evans Towne Center Park.

To wrap up the show, Brett Young hit the stage just after 9:15 p.m. to a hyped up crowd. Wearing a white t-shirt with MASTERS printed across the back, Young sang and danced for the crowd, mixing in a variety of his hits, from the slow ballads to the more upbeat songs that had everyone singing along.

Another great year of live country music at Evans Towne Center Park, all for a great cause. Rock Fore! Dough raises funds for First Tee - Augusta, an organization to promote life skills and the love of golf in our youth. Since it began, Rock Fore! Dough has helped raise over $1.7 million for First Tee - Augusta.

Here are a few photos from Rock Fore! Dough 2025:

The Kicks Wake Up Krew with Russell Dickerson
Dub and Cody had a chance to catch up with Russell Dickerson after his amazing performance at Rock Fore! Dough
The Kicks Wake Up Krew with Brett Young
Before the show, the Kicks Wake Up Krew chatted with Brett Young.
Russell Dickerson on stage at Rock Fore! Dough 2025 at Evans Towne Center Park
Russell definitely brought the energy to the stage at Evans Towne Center Park with his vocals and his dance moves!
Russell Dickerson on stage at Rock Fore! Dough 2025 at Evans Towne Center Park
Even as the sun was setting, the music was just heating up on the stage at Rock Fore! Dough with Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson on stage at Rock Fore! Dough 2025 at Evans Towne Center Park
You could tell Russell was really enjoying the energy of the crowd, and was giving it right back to them!
Brett Young on stage at Evans Towne Center Park for Rock Fore! Dough 2025
Brett started at the mic with his guitar, before shifting gears and moving around the stage and interacting with the crowd!
Brett Young on stage at Evans Towne Center Park for Rock Fore! Dough 2025
Augusta LOVES Brett Young! The crowd in front of the stage was loving every moment!
Brett Young on stage at Evans Towne Center Park for Rock Fore! Dough 2025
Brett Young continued entertaining the huge crowd and performing all of our favorites!
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
