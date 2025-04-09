Rock Fore! Dough 2025 – Photos

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, marked the 21st annual Masters Week tradition: Rock Fore! Dough. It was yet another amazing show at Evans Towne Center Park with DJ Rock, The Mason Jars, Channing Wilson, Russell Dickerson, and Brett Young.

After a very rainy Monday, we couldn't have asked for better weather on Tuesday for the show. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s/lower 70s made for great weather at the beloved outdoor concert. Gates opened at 4 p.m. with DJ Rock kicking off the music.

The park was filled with various food and drink vendors, along with sponsors and merch tents. At 5 p.m., the local group The Mason Jars kicked off the live music for the early crowd.

Up next was Channing Wilson. Wilson is from LaFayette, a small town in Northwest Georgia. He's written songs for Luke Combs and Russell Dickerson. He did an amazing acoustic performance as the night got going.

Around 7:30 p.m., Russell Dickerson kicked things up a notch with his energetic performance, singing his hits "God Gave Me A Girl," "Every Little Thing", Love You Like I Used To", "Yours", "Blue Tacoma", and more. He had the crowd jumping as the sun set over Evans Towne Center Park.

To wrap up the show, Brett Young hit the stage just after 9:15 p.m. to a hyped up crowd. Wearing a white t-shirt with MASTERS printed across the back, Young sang and danced for the crowd, mixing in a variety of his hits, from the slow ballads to the more upbeat songs that had everyone singing along.

Another great year of live country music at Evans Towne Center Park, all for a great cause. Rock Fore! Dough raises funds for First Tee - Augusta, an organization to promote life skills and the love of golf in our youth. Since it began, Rock Fore! Dough has helped raise over $1.7 million for First Tee - Augusta.

Here are a few photos from Rock Fore! Dough 2025: