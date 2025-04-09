Trending News With The Krew – April 9, 2025

In 2006, Sly called the 1992 action-comedy, “Maybe one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions we’ve never seen… a flatworm could write a better script than ‘Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.'” Stallone signed onto the project after he heard that his infamous action rival, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was interested in the part. However, in 2017, Schwarzenegger revealed he pretended to be interested in the movie to lure Stallone towards the “really bad” script.

Cody: So I know you're a fan of the movie Rocky.

Dub: I love all of the Rocky. Well, Rocky V wasn't really that great, but all the other ones, love them.

Cody: Well, I think you'll like this. Amazon and MGM Studios are developing a biopic about Sylvester Stallone's struggles creating Rocky.

Dub: Okay.

Cody: So he wrote the script for Rocky in just three and a half days back in 1975. That's huge.

Dub: I mean, that was a huge accomplishment. But yeah, no, this is really cool because I actually loved the show that Paramount Plus did about the makings of the Godfather movie. They showed like all the stuff that went into, you know, making the Godfather. So I feel like this will be kind of similar.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: I'd totally be interested.

Cody: It's always really interesting to see like, you know, behind the scenes and see what went into those things.

Dub: For sure. Because some of these things are like years in the making. So yeah, I'm totally, I'm all in on this.

Cody: And I think you and I can agree with this. There's a new study by the University of Kent.

Dub: Our boss?

Cody: No. But having a dog or cat brings you joy, but they have put a financial, like a number on it.

Dub: How much joy it could bring you?

Cody: Okay. So having a dog or a cat brings as much joy as an extra $90,000 a year.

Dub: Okay. Look, I'm not going to say that I don't love all of our dogs. Um, because I do.

And all of our dogs and our cats, Ziggy, they all bring us a lot of joy. But I'd really like an extra $90,000 a year in the bank.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: You know, you want to see me really joyful? Give me a dog and an extra $90,000.

Cody: I mean, yeah.

Dub: There we go.

Cody: But the researchers surveyed 2,500 households to determine the impact of pet ownership. And 81% of people consider their pets to be the greatest love of their life. Okay.

41% of pet owners see their furry friends as their children. And I am in that 41% because they are my babies.

Dub: 100%. I mean, that's the way you got to treat them. I mean, they are members of the family.

Cody: They really are.

Dub: Okay. So there is a Japanese robotics company, and they've invented a robotic horse that consumers will eventually be able to ride. I don't know why.

Cody: Why do we need a robotic horse?

Dub: We got real horses. We got cars. We got bikes.

Why do we need a robotic horse? Apparently, they thought we did. It's a four-legged robot, and it's being thought of as a completely new form of transportation.

The prototype is called Corleo and is powered by hydrogen. It contains rubber hooves and can reportedly carry people across any type of terrain. I guess that you can officially say that this is some serious horsepower.

I'm a dad. I can make those jokes.

