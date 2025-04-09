Trending News With The Krew – April 9, 2025
Today’s news includes a Sylvester Stallone biopic about creating “Rocky”, the joy that dogs and cats bring their owners, and a robotic horse. Trending News With The Krew, each weekday…
Today's news includes a Sylvester Stallone biopic about creating "Rocky", the joy that dogs and cats bring their owners, and a robotic horse.
Trending News With The Krew, each weekday at 7:15 a.m. and 9:25 a.m., on Kicks 99 is powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters.
Transcript:
Dub: We're powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters. Truck around and find out.
Cody: So I know you're a fan of the movie Rocky.
Dub: I love all of the Rocky. Well, Rocky V wasn't really that great, but all the other ones, love them.
Cody: Well, I think you'll like this. Amazon and MGM Studios are developing a biopic about Sylvester Stallone's struggles creating Rocky.
Dub: Okay.
Cody: So he wrote the script for Rocky in just three and a half days back in 1975. That's huge.
Dub: I mean, that was a huge accomplishment. But yeah, no, this is really cool because I actually loved the show that Paramount Plus did about the makings of the Godfather movie. They showed like all the stuff that went into, you know, making the Godfather. So I feel like this will be kind of similar.
Cody: Yeah.
Dub: I'd totally be interested.
Cody: It's always really interesting to see like, you know, behind the scenes and see what went into those things.
Dub: For sure. Because some of these things are like years in the making. So yeah, I'm totally, I'm all in on this.
Cody: And I think you and I can agree with this. There's a new study by the University of Kent.
Dub: Our boss?
Cody: No. But having a dog or cat brings you joy, but they have put a financial, like a number on it.
Dub: How much joy it could bring you?
Cody: Okay. So having a dog or a cat brings as much joy as an extra $90,000 a year.
Dub: Okay. Look, I'm not going to say that I don't love all of our dogs. Um, because I do.
And all of our dogs and our cats, Ziggy, they all bring us a lot of joy. But I'd really like an extra $90,000 a year in the bank.
Cody: Yeah.
Dub: You know, you want to see me really joyful? Give me a dog and an extra $90,000.
Cody: I mean, yeah.
Dub: There we go.
Cody: But the researchers surveyed 2,500 households to determine the impact of pet ownership. And 81% of people consider their pets to be the greatest love of their life. Okay.
41% of pet owners see their furry friends as their children. And I am in that 41% because they are my babies.
Dub: 100%. I mean, that's the way you got to treat them. I mean, they are members of the family.
Cody: They really are.
Dub: Okay. So there is a Japanese robotics company, and they've invented a robotic horse that consumers will eventually be able to ride. I don't know why.
Cody: Why do we need a robotic horse?
Dub: We got real horses. We got cars. We got bikes.
Why do we need a robotic horse? Apparently, they thought we did. It's a four-legged robot, and it's being thought of as a completely new form of transportation.
The prototype is called Corleo and is powered by hydrogen. It contains rubber hooves and can reportedly carry people across any type of terrain. I guess that you can officially say that this is some serious horsepower.
I'm a dad. I can make those jokes.