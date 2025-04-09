Your Complete Guide to All 18 Holes at Augusta National for The 2025 Masters

Augusta National doesn’t have any “on course” changes this year, but the impacts of Hurricane Helene are still being felt with over 1,000 trees downed. Many of those were replaced, but for regulars, the visuals are different.

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most storied courses in all of golf, with some of the most distinctive holes that make or break dreams at The Masters. While there are no notable changes to hole layouts this year, there are some visual changes thanks to Hurricane Helene.

Helene devastated the Augusta area on September 27, 2024, taking down at least 1,000 trees all over the course.

The legendary course in Augusta, Ga. is surrounded by beautiful trees, flowers and bushes - and you'll know exactly what many of them are, because the holes are named after them. Each hole features at least some of the foliage it is named after.

While the course doesn't look much like it originally did, there are traces of its history throughout. Golfers face a significant challenge at nearly every hole, and there are very few places to find easy relief.

Many of the downed trees were replaced around the course, but some of them aren't as big as they used to be. Several golfers have noted the course feels more open and airy right now. That's particularly noticeable on the adjoining fairways of 1 and 9, as well as the right side of 11.

Here, we take a look at all 18 holes, looking at what golfers expect to face, and just how difficult each one plays all time.

Hole 1 - Tea Olive

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Tea Olive is a Par 4, 445 yard hole, with a fairway bunker not far from the green. It averages a 4.24 all-time, the sixth hardest on the course.

Hole 2 - Pink Dogwood

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Pink Dogwood is a Par 5, 585-yard hole, with a 2024 new tee box positioned in a far more precarious place. Play it right, and it's still reachable in two shots. Play it wrong, and the greenside bunkers are deep and mean. It averages a 4.78 all-time, the 16th hardest on the course.

Hole 3 - Flowering Peach

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Flowering Peach is a Par 4 at 350 yards. The least-changed hole on the course, with fairway bunkers making shot-selection tricky. It averages a 4.08 all-time, and is the 14th most difficult hole on the course.

Hole 4 - Flowering Crab Apple

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Flowering Crab Apple is a Par 3 at 240 yards. Good luck on this one. If you can battle the winds and nasty bunkers, the sloped green offers no relief. It averages 3.28 all-time, and is the third hardest hole on the course.

Hole 5 - Magnolia

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images Magnolia is a Par 4 at 495 yards. After you recover from 4, you're greeted with another series of challenges, and an uphill, dogleg hike. It averages 4.26 all-time, and is the fifth hardest hole on the course.

Hole 6 - Juniper

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Juniper is a Par 3 at 180 yards. A little bit of relief comes on 6, as long as the pin placement is in your favor. It averages 3.14 all-time and is the 13th hardest hole overall.

Hole 7 - Pampas

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Pampas is a Par 4 at 450 yards. The bunkers nearly completely surrounding the green offer a challenge here. It averages 4.16 all-time and is the 10th hardest hole overall.

Hole 8 - Yellow Jasmine

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Yellow Jasmine is a Par 5 at 570 yards. There are low scores to be had here, as long as you can avoid the fairway bunker. But the mounds around the green create a distinctive navigation challenge. It plays 4.82 all-time, and is the 15th hardest hole.

Hole 9 - Carolina Cherry

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Carolina Cherry is a Par 4 at 460 yards. The legendary back to front slope can get you here, but play it safe and it's a good par hole. It averages 4.14 all-time and is the 12th hardest hole on the course.

Hole 10 - Camelia

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Camellia is a Par 4 at 495 yards. Welcome to hell. It's a long hole. The green pitches right to left. It's just nasty. It averages 4.30 all-time and is traditionally the hardest hole on the course.

Hole 11 - White Dogwood

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images White Dogwood is a Par 4 at 520 yards. So you survived hell on 10, too bad you get another dose here. Amen Corner kicks off with wind and a downhill tee shot. You've got the pond and a bunker guarding the green. It offers you no mercy. It averages 4.30 all-time, and is typically the second hardest hole on the course.

Hole 12 - Golden Bell

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Golden Bell is a Par 3 at 155 yards. When you picture Augusta National, this is likely the hole you have in your mind. It's legendary. While Rae's Creek may be a lovely view, it's a brutal hazard. This hole averages 3.27 all-time, and is the fourth hardest hole on the course.

Hole 13 - Azalea

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Azalea is a Par 5 at 545 yards. This hole used to come as welcome tension relief after what you just went through. It averages 4.77, typically this was easiest hole on the course. ... BUT, big changes last year, as the hole got MUCH longer, and much more difficult.

Hole 14 - Chinese Fir

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Chinese Fir is a Par 4 at 440 yards. You'll learn how to putt on this hole. The terraced green is challenging, with a nasty drop. It's the only hole on the course without a bunker. It averages 4.17 overall, the 8th hardest hole.

Hole 15 - Firethorn

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Firethorn is a Par 5 at 550 yards. There are scores to be had here, as you head for home. It can be reached in 2 as long as headwinds aren't jinxing you. It plays at 4.77 all-time, and is the 17th hardest hole on the course.

Hole 16 - Redbud

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Redbud is a Par 3 at 170 yards. You're flying over water here, so don't come up short. And don't miss anywhere else either, cause you'll find a bunker. Be happy to leave here with a par. It averages 3.14 all-time and is the 11th hardest on the course.

Hole 17 - Nandia

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Nandia is a Par 4 at 440 yards. One of the trickiest greens on the course, so safety as you get ready for the final hole is important here. It averages 4.16 all-time, the 9th hardest on the course.

Hole 18 - Holly