13 Defining Images From Round 1 of the 2025 Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Clear skies, low winds, full crowds of patrons. The first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club saw about the most idyllic conditions you could have.

Those conditions made for some memorable moments at a golf course filled with a history of them.

The biggest story of the day ended up coming from Justin Rose. Twice, the Englishman has finished as a runner-up at The Masters. But he's making a big case for the 2025 Green Jacket to be his. A bogey on the final hole was the only blemish in a remarkable 7-under, 65 round. He had birdies on 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15 and 16 and threatened the course record before the mistake on 18.

He will enter Round 2 with a three-stroke advantage over Corey Conners and Scottie Scheffler. The defending champion and Conners both had 4-under rounds of 68.

Other big stories on the day included:

Fred Couples defying his age of 65 to shoot a 1-under, 71;

Aaron Rai shooting to the top of the leaderboard on his front 9, only to collapse on the second 9. He managed a 2-under 70;

Nick Dunlap had the worst round of the day in his second Masters appearance. He had seven bogeys, two double-bogeys, and a triple-bogey to stumple to a 18-over, 90;

Amateur Jose Luis Ballester made news not for his 4-over round, but for his personal relief into Rae's Creek on the 13th hole when he forgot where the bathroom was.

Here's a look at some of the defining moments from Round 1 of the 2025 Masters.

