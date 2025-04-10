Masters Amateur Ballester Takes Emergency Bathroom Break in Rae’s Creek

Amateur Jose Luis Ballester of Spain probably has quite the Masters memory, after the patrons cheered his personal relief in Rae’s Creek.

File this in the "almost certainly has happened before, but probably wasn't addressed in a news conference" category at The Masters. But Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester had to address an emergency bathroom break at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

Ballester, the defending U.S. Amateur champion, was playing his first round with defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, and Justin Thomas. And when he came up to the famous Rae's Creek along the 13th hole, he needed to find a little relief. Personal relief.

Ballester was asked about the bathroom break that brought cheers from the patrons near the 13th in his post-round press conference.

He was asked: "At 13 there was an issue. Did you have an emergency? Obviously they cheered. Can you tell us what happened there?" And with no hesitation, Ballester opened up.

"Well, I completely forgot that we had those restrooms to the left of the tee box... and then I'm like, I really need to pee," Ballester said. "Didn't really know where to go, and since (Thomas) had an issue on the green, I'm like, I'm just going to sneak here in the river and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me."

But Ballester wasn't worried about it, and said he wouldn't hesitate to do it again if he had to.

"Probably one of the claps that I really got today real loud, so that was kind of funny," he said. "They saw me. They saw me. It was not embarrassing at all for me. If I had to do it again, I would do it again."