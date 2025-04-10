Masters Update: Morning of Round 1 Sees Rai, Scheffler Excelling

Fred Couples had the moment of the morning, after holing out for birdie on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters.

It's been a relatively quiet morning out at Augusta National Golf Club for the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament. The weather has been perfect, and winds are relatively light.

There's a battle at the top of the leaderboard with Aaron Rai currently on top. (We're leaving this in here, but man did our jinx hit hard.) More on that below.

But first, here's a look at how the morning has gone so far.

The Hole Locations

Round 1 has some scoring opportunities present, but they aren't going to be present. Augusta National put some tempting hole locations all over the place. Let's see how the players attack them today.

The First Birdie

8:15 a.m. - We have our first red number of the day. Davis Riley, who was in the opening group had a par on the first hole. An errant drive on the Par 5 second put him in the bunker on the right side of the fairway. That took Eagle out of play, but a solid second shot set him up nicely for a short approach, which he played nicely to rebound off the back of the green. A long birdie putt on the Par 5, that he drained to go 1-under early.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

The First Signs of Trouble

Nicolai Højgaard has a unique situation this year, as he and his twin brother are both playing this year. But in his second Masters Tournament Nicolai has already found trouble. Last year he was near the top of the leaderboard most of the week. But a bogey on the first, and a double bogey on the second put him 3-over quickly. Those aren't scores that will make for a good weekend.

But he has managed to make this an interesting morning, with a run of bogey-double-birdie-birdie-birdie-par-birdie-birdie-bogey on the front 9.

But the wildness continued on the second 9, as a double-bogey on both the 10th, and 12th have him at 3-over.

Moment of the Morning

Fred Couples had the moment of the morning so far. The 1992 champion is playing in his 40th Masters at 65 years old.

After landing just over the green on the first, Couples had this moment to get in for birdie:

Scottie The Great

Our defending champion - the great Scottie Scheffler - has had a solid start to his morning. He had a par on the first hole, and then a nice birdie on 2 to get in to red numbers.

Scheffler is currently 2 back at 2-under through the fifth hole.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks on the first green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

A Look at The Top

Scoring conditions have been respectable so far today, and several players are taking advantage. We already mentioned Scheffler's success so far.

On top of the leaderboard is currently Aaron Rai, who has been strong all morning. He's got birdies on 2, 3, 7 and 8. He made it to the turn at 4-under. That was good for a one-shot lead over Stephan Jaeger of Germany. He has birdies on 2, 4 and 7.

Joaquin Niemann and Tyrell Hatton join Scheffler at 2-under, with lots of holes to play.