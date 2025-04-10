Player, Nicklaus and Watson: Golf Legends Serve as Honorary Starters to 2025 Masters

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club poses with Honorary Starters Gary Player of South Africa, Jack Nicklaus of the United States and Tom Watson of the United States alongside their caddies on the first tee during the the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Three legends of the game got the 2025 Masters Tournament started, as Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson served as the honorary starters once again Thursday morning.

As we neared 7:30 a.m., all eyes turned to three of golf's greatest.

Player got the festivities started with his typical outgoing humor and grace, hitting a nice shot after joking the "fairway gets a little narrower every year."

The 85-year-old Nicklaus followed him with his annual jokes about putting the ball on the tee being the hardest part of all of it, "If I don't fall down putting this in the ground," he said. As he got the ball in place he exclaimed "I won!" before he also hit one straight.

And lastly, the 75-year-old (but looking far younger) Tom Watson capped things off with a wink at Nicklaus, and a graceful nod and smile at the starter. "It's a little harder for me, too to get down," he joked. He hammered one down the fairway, looking like he could actually compete in this thing still.

Combined, this trio has 11 Masters Championships and over 110 years on the course.

Here's a look at all the fun from the ceremonial start to the Masters from Player, Nicklaus and Watson.

