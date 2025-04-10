Trending News With The Krew – April 10, 2025

Pretzels are good at any time, and especially during the game. And talk about easy– open the bag, pour in a bowl and DONE! Photo: Shutterstock

Today's news includes the violin from Titanic being auctioned off, Hershey's introducing Reese's Pretzels, and a young entrepreneur being turned down by 15 colleges.

Transcript:

So I have not seen the movie Titanic in years. However, I do remember that as the ship was sinking there was someone playing a violin and now apparently that particular violin from the movie is set to be auctioned off and that auction is gonna take place April 26.

I wonder how much someone's willing to pay for that. I am just always surprised at how much money people will spend on things like this. Apparently a violin from the real Titanic was auctioned off for 1.5 million dollars

I mean, what are you gonna do with that?Like you're not gonna play it You're gonna have to put it up somewhere. I mean unless you own a museum I just don't quite understand it. But hey you do you.

And the Hershey company recently introduced Reese's filled Pretzels. nNow, this is something that I could get behind because I love me some Reese's. But the new snack will feature Reese's peanut butter inside of a crunchy pretzel.

It's available in three sizes. I'm a little disappointed though, because if it's Reese's I would want some chocolate with it, too. But it doesn't say that it has chocolate. We'll have to check that out.

And finally the New York Post said that there's an 18 year old high schooler. His name is Zach. He is from Rosslyn, New York. He was turned down by 15 colleges and that's got to be devastating.

I mean getting into college is a huge accomplishment, but check this out.

He had a 4.0 GPA and a successful 30 million dollar startup and he got turned down by 15 colleges!

He shared his disappointment and shock online, with a lot of people questioning higher education's lack of appreciation for entrepreneurship.

So his claim to fame, like what his startup was, he developed an AI app that calculates how many calories are in a meal just by snapping a picture of it. I don't know. I mean, I'm all for going to college if that's what you want to do, but it sounds like Zach already has it made, right?

