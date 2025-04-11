14 Of the Best Shots From Round 2 of The Masters in Augusta

Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts as he leaves the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

There were a ton of great storylines at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday for Round 2 of The Masters. Here's just a few of them:

Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are once again near the top of the leaderboard;

Justin Rose is still leading after a wobbly round of 71;

No amateurs made the cut this year;

Bernhard Langer played his final round at The Masters, missing the cut thanks to a bogey on the 18th hole;

53 golfers have made the weekend.

Here's a look at some of our favorite shots of the day.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tom Hoge of the United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts after a double bogey on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts from the first hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa chips on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Viktor Hovland of Norway shakes hands with Xander Schauffele of the United States on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: A scorekeeper looks on from the leaderboard during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland reacts after his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts as he leaves the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Jason Day of Australia reacts to a bogey on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)