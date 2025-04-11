2025 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced
The third round of The Masters begins at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, with the leaders teeing off at 2:40 p.m.
The first two rounds of the 2025 Masters Tournament are complete, and it's time to look ahead, with the Masters third round pairings and tee times now announced.
We'll have 53 golfers play this weekend (top 50 and ties make it), with our leader at 8-under, and the back of the pack at 2-over.
Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times
Starting at the end of the day, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:40 p.m.
The penultimate grouping will have Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.
But starting the day will be the groups set at 2-over. Getting things started will be Tom Kim playing with a marker, and they start the day early at 9:50 a.m.
The weather looks to be beautiful Saturday at Augusta National, with wind being the only questionable factor. With all 53 golfers within 10 shots, could somebody in the middle of the pack surge to the top?
Moving day at The Masters starts off at 9:50 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters third round pairings and tee times.
Group 1 - 9:50 a.m.
- Tom Kim - 146
- Marker
Group 2 - 10 a.m.
- Joaquin Niemann - 146
- Jordan Spieth - 146
Group 3 - 10:10 a.m.
- Stephan Jaeger - 146
- Max Greyserman - 146
Group 4 - 10:20 a.m.
- Danny Willett - 146
- J.T. Poston - 146
Group 5 - 10:30 a.m.
- Jon Rahm - 146
- Zach Johnson - 146
Group 6 - 10:40 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay - 146
- Akshay Bhatia - 146
Group 7 - 10:50 a.m.
- Denny McCarthy - 146
- J.J. Spaun - 146
Group 8 - 11:10 a.m.
- Maverick McNealy - 145
- Charl Schwartzel - 146
Group 9 - 11:20 a.m.
- Brian Campbell - 145
- Byeong Hun An - 145
Group 10 - 11:30 a.m.
- Aaron Rai - 144
- Justin Thomas - 144
Group 11 - 11:40 a.m.
- Sahith Theegala - 144
- Davis Thompson - 144
Group 12 - 11:50 a.m.
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 144
- Wyndham Clark - 144
Group 13 - 12 p.m.
- Nick Taylor - 144
- Daniel Berger - 144
Group 14 - 12:10 p.m.
- Tom Hoge - 144
- Max Homa - 144
Group 15 - 12:30 p.m.
- Harris English - 143
- Min Woo Lee - 143
Group 16 - 12:40 p.m.
- Sam Burns - 143
- Nicolas Echavarria - 143
Group 17 - 12:50 p.m.
- Brian Harman - 142
- Bubba Watson - 143
Group 18 - 1 p.m.
- Davis Riley - 142
- Michael Kim - 142
Group 19 - 1:10 p.m.
- Xander Schauffele - 142
- Tommy Fleetwood - 142
Group 20 - 1:20 p.m.
- Patrick Reed - 141
- Collin Morikawa - 141
Group 21 - 1:30 p.m.
- Ludvig Aberg - 141
- Hideki Matsuyama - 141
Group 22 - 1:50 p.m.
- Jason Day - 140
- Sungjae Im - 141
Group 23 - 2 p.m.
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 140
- Viktor Hovland - 140
Group 24 - 2:10 p.m.
- Scottie Scheffler - 139
- Tyrrell Hatton - 139
Group 25 - 2:20 p.m.
- Matt McCarty - 139
- Shane Lowry - 139
Group 26 - 2:30 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy - 138
- Corey Conners - 138
Group 27 - 2:40 p.m.
- Justin Rose - 136
- Bryson DeChambeau - 137