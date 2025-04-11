2025 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced

Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks in front of the leaderboard on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

The first two rounds of the 2025 Masters Tournament are complete, and it's time to look ahead, with the Masters third round pairings and tee times now announced.

We'll have 53 golfers play this weekend (top 50 and ties make it), with our leader at 8-under, and the back of the pack at 2-over.

Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times

Starting at the end of the day, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:40 p.m.

The penultimate grouping will have Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.

But starting the day will be the groups set at 2-over. Getting things started will be Tom Kim playing with a marker, and they start the day early at 9:50 a.m.

The weather looks to be beautiful Saturday at Augusta National, with wind being the only questionable factor. With all 53 golfers within 10 shots, could somebody in the middle of the pack surge to the top?

Moving day at The Masters starts off at 9:50 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters third round pairings and tee times.

Group 1 - 9:50 a.m.

Tom Kim - 146

Marker

Group 2 - 10 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann - 146

Jordan Spieth - 146

Group 3 - 10:10 a.m.

Stephan Jaeger - 146

Max Greyserman - 146

Group 4 - 10:20 a.m.

Danny Willett - 146

J.T. Poston - 146

Group 5 - 10:30 a.m.

Jon Rahm - 146

Zach Johnson - 146

Group 6 - 10:40 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay - 146

Akshay Bhatia - 146

Group 7 - 10:50 a.m.

Denny McCarthy - 146

J.J. Spaun - 146

Group 8 - 11:10 a.m.

Maverick McNealy - 145

Charl Schwartzel - 146

Group 9 - 11:20 a.m.

Brian Campbell - 145

Byeong Hun An - 145

Group 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Aaron Rai - 144

Justin Thomas - 144

Group 11 - 11:40 a.m.

Sahith Theegala - 144

Davis Thompson - 144

Group 12 - 11:50 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick - 144

Wyndham Clark - 144

Group 13 - 12 p.m.

Nick Taylor - 144

Daniel Berger - 144

Group 14 - 12:10 p.m.

Tom Hoge - 144

Max Homa - 144

Group 15 - 12:30 p.m.

Harris English - 143

Min Woo Lee - 143

Group 16 - 12:40 p.m.

Sam Burns - 143

Nicolas Echavarria - 143

Group 17 - 12:50 p.m.

Brian Harman - 142

Bubba Watson - 143

Group 18 - 1 p.m.

Davis Riley - 142

Michael Kim - 142

Group 19 - 1:10 p.m.

Xander Schauffele - 142

Tommy Fleetwood - 142

Group 20 - 1:20 p.m.

Patrick Reed - 141

Collin Morikawa - 141

Group 21 - 1:30 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg - 141

Hideki Matsuyama - 141

Group 22 - 1:50 p.m.

Jason Day - 140

Sungjae Im - 141

Group 23 - 2 p.m.

Rasmus Hojgaard - 140

Viktor Hovland - 140

Group 24 - 2:10 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler - 139

Tyrrell Hatton - 139

Group 25 - 2:20 p.m.

Matt McCarty - 139

Shane Lowry - 139

Group 26 - 2:30 p.m.

Rory McIlroy - 138

Corey Conners - 138

Group 27 - 2:40 p.m.