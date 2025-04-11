Backstage Country
2025 Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times Announced

The third round of The Masters begins at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, with the leaders teeing off at 2:40 p.m.

Brandon Plotnick
Scottie Scheffler of the United States walks in front of the leaderboard on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The first two rounds of the 2025 Masters Tournament are complete, and it's time to look ahead, with the Masters third round pairings and tee times now announced.

We'll have 53 golfers play this weekend (top 50 and ties make it), with our leader at 8-under, and the back of the pack at 2-over.

Masters Third Round Pairings and Tee Times

Starting at the end of the day, Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:40 p.m.

The penultimate grouping will have Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.

But starting the day will be the groups set at 2-over. Getting things started will be Tom Kim playing with a marker, and they start the day early at 9:50 a.m.

The weather looks to be beautiful Saturday at Augusta National, with wind being the only questionable factor. With all 53 golfers within 10 shots, could somebody in the middle of the pack surge to the top?

Moving day at The Masters starts off at 9:50 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters third round pairings and tee times.

Group 1 - 9:50 a.m.

  • Tom Kim - 146
  • Marker

Group 2 - 10 a.m.

  • Joaquin Niemann - 146
  • Jordan Spieth - 146

Group 3 - 10:10 a.m.

  • Stephan Jaeger - 146
  • Max Greyserman - 146

Group 4 - 10:20 a.m.

  • Danny Willett - 146
  • J.T. Poston - 146

Group 5 - 10:30 a.m.

  • Jon Rahm - 146
  • Zach Johnson - 146

Group 6 - 10:40 a.m.

  • Patrick Cantlay - 146
  • Akshay Bhatia - 146

Group 7 - 10:50 a.m.

  • Denny McCarthy - 146
  • J.J. Spaun - 146

Group 8 - 11:10 a.m.

  • Maverick McNealy - 145
  • Charl Schwartzel - 146

Group 9 - 11:20 a.m.

  • Brian Campbell - 145
  • Byeong Hun An - 145

Group 10 - 11:30 a.m.

  • Aaron Rai - 144
  • Justin Thomas - 144

Group 11 - 11:40 a.m.

  • Sahith Theegala - 144
  • Davis Thompson - 144

Group 12 - 11:50 a.m.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick - 144
  • Wyndham Clark - 144

Group 13 - 12 p.m.

  • Nick Taylor - 144
  • Daniel Berger - 144

Group 14 - 12:10 p.m.

  • Tom Hoge - 144
  • Max Homa - 144

Group 15 - 12:30 p.m.

  • Harris English - 143
  • Min Woo Lee - 143

Group 16 - 12:40 p.m.

  • Sam Burns - 143
  • Nicolas Echavarria - 143

Group 17 - 12:50 p.m.

  • Brian Harman - 142
  • Bubba Watson - 143

Group 18 - 1 p.m.

  • Davis Riley - 142
  • Michael Kim - 142

Group 19 - 1:10 p.m.

  • Xander Schauffele - 142
  • Tommy Fleetwood - 142

Group 20 - 1:20 p.m.

  • Patrick Reed - 141
  • Collin Morikawa - 141

Group 21 - 1:30 p.m.

  • Ludvig Aberg - 141
  • Hideki Matsuyama - 141

Group 22 - 1:50 p.m.

  • Jason Day - 140
  • Sungjae Im - 141

Group 23 - 2 p.m.

  • Rasmus Hojgaard - 140
  • Viktor Hovland - 140

Group 24 - 2:10 p.m.

  • Scottie Scheffler - 139
  • Tyrrell Hatton - 139

Group 25 - 2:20 p.m.

  • Matt McCarty - 139
  • Shane Lowry - 139

Group 26 - 2:30 p.m.

  • Rory McIlroy - 138
  • Corey Conners - 138

Group 27 - 2:40 p.m.

  • Justin Rose - 136
  • Bryson DeChambeau - 137
Brandon PlotnickEditor
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
