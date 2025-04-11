Masters Day 2: Rose Still Leads, But Bryson is Close; Farewell To A Legend

Justin Rose of England lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Justin Rose didn't have a bad day Friday. He really didn't. But given everything that went on around him, he had to feel like he missed some chances.

Rose is still the clubhouse leader after Round 2 of The Masters, but his three-shot cushion is now just one. His 1-under round 71 was solid: four birdies, three bogeys. But Rose was on the course during prime scoring conditions, and a glance at the leaderboard just below him shows that others took far better advantage.

Sitting one shot back is U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who had a clean card save for a bogey on 16. His round of 68 easily had a few other missed chances as well.

And just behind DeChambeau, well it's a familiar foe: Rory McIlroy. After a lackluster even-par opening round, McIlroy had the low round of the day with a 6-under, 66. He's tied with Corey Conners.

One shot back of that duo is a crowded group led by Matt McCarty who had one of the most memorable Masters rounds imaginable. In his Masters debut, he had a double bogey on 1, a bogey on 2, and three straight pars. That's when he put his foot on the gas and had eight birdies. A bogey on the last zapped a bit of the momentum, but he's in good position going into the weekend.

Also at 5-under is Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton. All told, 16 golfers are within five shots of the lead going into the weekend.

Here's a look at some of the other signature moments of the day.

Farewell To A Legend

Bernhard Langer has always been a bit of a fan favorite at Augusta National. Playing in his 41st and final Masters Tournament, Langer was THIS close to making the cut and extending into an unlikely weekend.

Instead, a bogey on 18 put the German just behind the cut line. We'll miss the 1985 and 1993 champion around here, but it was good to see him go out fighting.

With tears in his eyes, he walked off 18 and hugged Chairman Fred Ridley and then his family. Auf Wiedersehen to a true legend.

Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts as he leaves the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Moment of the Day - Scottie Scheffler

The defending champion was THISSSSS close to absolute disaster on the 12th hole. Scheffler pulled his tee shot to the left, and through some miracle of the golf gods, it managed to trickle out of the bushes and pine straw.

Then Scottie did what Scottie does: He chipped in the second shot for birdie. What could easily have been a 5 on the card somehow ended up being a 2.

Remember that moment on Sunday. It might be important.

Round of the Day - Nick Dunlap

There were plenty of second rounds with better scores Friday than the one Nick Dunlap put up. But given what he went through Thursday, he deserves a load of credit.

Dunlap had six pars in his first round. Unfortunately for him, he had absolutely no holes under par. He had seven bogeys, four double bogeys, and one triple bogey. He limped his way to an 18-over, 90, easily in last place among the 95 golfers in competition.

So when Dunlap dropped in back-to-back birdies on 3 and 4 on Friday, you'll forgive the extra cheers that came from the patrons. And the extra smile that crossed his face.

Dunlap won't be around for the weekend, but his 1-under round of 71 had to feel like the best round he's ever played. (It should be noted that we wrote this as he was grabbing a birdie on 15. Which he promptly followed with three bogeys to close his round. Sorry Nick.)