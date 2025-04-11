Masters Update: Round 2 Heats Up as Rose Leads, Bryson Lurks

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Justin Rose is currently still leading The Masters. Let's get that part out of the way, because it may not last long.

The Round 1 leader is 1-under on his day through the front 9. He had birdies on 2 and 8, but a bogey on 5.

But with scoring conditions prime, he needs to look over his shoulder. U.S. Open Bryson DeChambeau is 3-under on his round through five holes, and 6-under overall, just two shots back. Ludvig Aberg is in third right now, with a birdie and bogey on his round through six holes. Corey Conners and Scottie Scheffler are also 4-under but haven't started their second rounds yet.

Let's look at what's happened this morning at Augusta National.

McCarty's Wild Morning

Matt McCarty had a solid first round Thursday. Three birdies, two bogies, a 1-under, 71. Solid stuff for the conditions. But Friday has already been significantly different.

McCarty started with a double bogey and a bogey on the first two holes and was watching any hopes of Masters success disappear. Until...

McCarty put together a string of four straight birdies on 6, 7, 8 and 9 and suddenly was at 2-under overall, and in a tie for eighth place. Not bad for a morning run at Augusta National.

Prime Scoring Conditions

If there was much doubt about how the rain impacted Augusta National overnight, the red numbers all over the leaderboard should give you a hint.

As we type this, 24 golfers are playing their second rounds under par. Some 27 golfers sit at 1-under or better for the tournament right now.

Augusta National always fights back though.

Fitzmagic Morning

Matthew Fitzpatrick clearly got the Matt success memo. After a bogey on the first, he drained this incredible eagle putt on 2.

He's since birdied 7 and is at 3-under on the tournament.

Homa Hits a Marshal

This happened yesterday, but the video is just surfacing today.

Max Homa hasn't had the best tournament, and his mishap on 8 yesterday shows that.

Video going around shows his punch out of the trees near the path left of 8. A flag marshal standing near the green gets struck by the shot, and turns around to see what happened before a patron yells "Come on dude!"

It appears that the marshal is the one notifying players behind if the green is clear to play on 8. It apparently was not, and Homa probably shouldn't have been hitting just yet. But with just a punch out he may have thought he was in the clear.