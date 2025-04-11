This Day in Country History: April 11

Spring is in full bloom on April 11, marking a significant day in country music history. The Country Music Awards dominated this day, with winners including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Miranda Lambert. The state of Arkansas signed a law to honor country singer Johnny Cash and civil rights leader Daisy Bates with statues at the U.S. Capitol, while COVID-19 meant that Farm Aid had to go virtual in 2020.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The annual Country Music Awards never disappoint, and 2022 was no exception, with lots of winners, including:

Cody Johnson also brought home two awards, one for Male Video of the Year with "Til You Can't" and the CMT Digital-First Award for “Dear Rodeo" for his performance on CMT's "Campfire Sessions." 2022: Additional awards won this night include Miranda Lambert for Female Video of the Year for "If I Was a Cowboy," while Breakthrough Video of the Year went to Parker McCollum for “To Be Loved by You."

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones with surprise appearances, statues, and exceptional performances on April 11 include:

Award-winning country star Miranda Lambert performed at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with guest stars Justin Moore, Ashley Monroe, and Jukebox Mafia. As well as being a famous country music star, Lambert has raised millions of dollars for pet shelters through her MuttNation foundation. 2019: As an honor to the late Johnny Cash, the Cash family and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a bill to have statues of the Man in Black and civil rights leader Daisy Bates placed at the U.S. Capitol.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Country music has faced changes and challenges on April 11, including:

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Farm Aid went virtual and was called At Home with Farm Aid. The founding members of Farm Aid — Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews — performed solo from their homes. 2023: Country singer and songwriter Eddie Miller died on April 11. Miller was instrumental in forming the Academy of Country Music and the Nashville Songwriters Association. He also wrote songs for the likes of Eddy Arnold and Patsy Cline.