Trending News With The Krew – April 11, 2025

Today's news includes the efforts to end Daylight Saving Time, Samsung's new vacuum, and Cheetos has launched Cheetos pants.

Transcript:

Cody: Daylight saving time was, what, last month? Like early last month?

Dub: Yeah, it's mid-March. Sometimes it's late March. Sometimes it's early April.

Cody: Yeah, so it always kind of messes with us, you know, whether we're getting more daylight or less daylight.

Dub: The spring forward doesn't affect me as much as the fall back does.

Cody: Yeah, well, apparently Republicans and Democrats are currently working together to end daylight saving time due to health and economic risks. The current system has led to increased auto accidents and workplace issues. So lawmakers are considering a permanent time change for the country.

And police say more sunlight would result in less crime. But my brain cannot wrap around this whole concept because I'm like, there's going to be the same amount of daylight no matter what.

Dub: Right, yeah, we just don't have to sit there and worry about, do we spring forward? Do we fall back? You know, what time is it?

And if we do this, it has to be across the country, right? Because you can't have certain states doing it and other states not. Because like, what if Georgia got on board but South Carolina didn't?

And then you and I have a ticket stop in Aiken. Is it three to five? Is it four to six? What time do we need to leave? You know, so...

Cody: That would mess with my brain so much.

Dub: Right, so it's got to be across the country. And hey, look, isn't it great that Republicans and Democrats are working together?

Cody: I mean, that's pretty impressive. Doesn't it prove that it can happen?

And this is interesting. Our electronics and household items are getting smarter and smarter.

Dub: And now... I don't know if I need this. I don't know if I need my microwave to be any smarter than it already is.

Cody: Right, well, Samsung has introduced a new vacuum with a feature that alerts users to incoming calls and texts.

Dub: Why? Like, why do I need my vacuum cleaner to tell me I got a text?

Cody: I don't know.

Dub: I have a phone and a watch that does that.

Cody: It's part of Samsung's Bespoke AI product line. They aim to keep users connected while doing daily tasks like laundry or vacuuming. Again, I don't...

Is your washing machine going to start doing that too?

Dub: I don't need to be throwing a load of laundry in, put it on the cold cycle and know that I got an email.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: That can wait, OK? We don't need to be that connected to where you're doing laundry trying to answer emails.

Cody: Yeah, that's a problem.

Dub: Just a whole... It's just another reason for them to charge, you know, more money for an appliance, really. Now, this on the other hand, look, we don't need washing machines or vacuums that tell you you got texts or emails, but we need this, OK?

This is innovation at its finest. Cheetos recently launched Cheetos Pants, OK? You might be asking yourself, Doug, Cody, what the heck are Cheetos Pants?

Don't worry, we'll tell you. They're orange pants and they have a towel-like texture on the thighs to wipe away the cheese dust. That is the only downfall of eating Cheetos or Doritos or anything like that.

The residue on your hands. And either you got to have a napkin or you got to do the...

Cody: That's what I do.

Dub: That's what I do, too. But I mean, wouldn't it be nice to just be able to wipe it on your pants without having to worry about ruining the pants? I mean, I guess.

Yeah, there's also a pocket for holding Cheetos. Here's the thing, we're going to have to wait. That's so important.

We're going to have to wait on the next batch to come through because they sold out last night. So there's no Cheetos Pants available right now.

Cody: I want to go somewhere and see somebody wearing some Cheetos Pants.

Dub: Yeah, but can you imagine if you went somewhere and they had Cheetos and Doritos? You're like, Dang it, I didn't wear my Cheetos Pants. Let me run home and change real quick.

