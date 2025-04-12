Backstage Country
Final Round Masters Tee Times and Pairings Announced

Rory and Bryson will tee off at 2:30 p.m., while the final round will start at 9:40 a.m.

Brandon Plotnick
Bryson DeChambeau reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rory vs. Bryson. It's the final-round matchup dreams are made of. And we're getting it at Augusta National Golf Club in The Masters. And Rory McIlroy could win his first Green Jacket, and along with it, the career Grand Slam.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves (you can read more about what happened in the third round here), we still have 18 holes to play. And Bryson DeChambeau won't go quietly.

Masters Final Round Pairings and Tee Times

Starting at the end of the day, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:30 p.m.

The penultimate grouping will have Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.

But starting the day will be two guys set at 5-over. Getting things started will be Brian Campbell with the course marker, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Akshay Bhatia. They start the day early at 9:40 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. respectively.

The weather looks to be perfect for the final round at Augusta National.

The final round of The Masters starts off at 9:40 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters final round pairings and tee times.

Group 1 - 9:40 a.m.

  • Brian Campbell - 221
  • Marker

Group 2 - 9:50 a.m.

  • Hideki Matsuyama - 220
  • Akshay Bhatia - 221

Group 3 - 10 a.m.

  • Justin Thomas - 220
  • Min Woo Lee - 220

Group 4 - 10:10 a.m.

  • Brian Harman - 219
  • J.J. Spaun - 220

Group 5 - 10:20 a.m.

  • Patrick Cantlay - 219
  • Wyndham Clark - 219

Group 6 - 10:30 a.m.

  • Danny Willett - 219
  • J.T. Poston -219

Group 7 - 10:40 a.m.

  • Sam Burns - 218
  • Stephan Jaeger - 219

Group 8 - 11:00 a.m.

  • Matt Fitzpatrick - 218
  • Nick Taylor - 218

Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.

  • Tom Kim - 218
  • Charl Schwartzel - 218

Group 10 - 11:20 a.m.

  • Davis Riley - 217
  • Tommy Fleetwood - 217

Group 11 - 11:30 a.m.

  • Daniel Berger - 217
  • Bubba Watson - 217

Group 12 - 11:40 a.m.

  • Aaron Rai - 217
  • Sahith Theegala - 217

Group 13 - 11:50 p.m.

  • Michael Kim - 216
  • Denny McCarthy - 217

Group 14 - 12 p.m.

  • Maverick McNealy - 216
  • Harris English - 216

Group 15 - 12:20 p.m.

  • Joaquin Niemann - 216
  • Jon Rahm - 216

Group 16 - 12:30 p.m.

  • Byeong Hun An - 215
  • Rasmus Hojgaard - 215

Group 17 - 12:40 p.m.

  • Jordan Spieth - 215
  • Max Greyserman - 215

Group 18 - 12:50 p.m.

  • Tyrrell Hatton - 214
  • Matt McCarty - 214

Group 19 - 1:00 p.m.

  • Davis Thompson - 214
  • Tom Hoge - 214

Group 20 - 1:10 p.m.

  • Collin Morikawa - 213
  • Viktor Hovland - 213

Group 21 - 1:20 p.m.

  • Songjae Im - 212
  • Max Homa - 213

Group 22 - 1:40 p.m.

  • Nicolas Echavarria - 212
  • Xander Schauffele - 212

Group 23 - 1:50 p.m.

  • Justin Rose - 211
  • Zach Johnson - 212

Group 24 - 2:00 p.m.

  • Scottie Scheffler - 211
  • Shane Lowry - 211

Group 25 - 2:10 p.m.

  • Ludvig Aberg - 210
  • Jason Day - 211

Group 26 - 2:20 p.m.

  • Corey Conners - 208
  • Patrick Reed - 210

Group 27 - 2:30 p.m.

  • Rory McIlroy - 204
  • Bryson DeChambeau - 206
Masters
Brandon PlotnickEditor
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
rory mcilroy masters
GolfRory McIlroy Leads Masters By 2, One Round Away From Career Grand SlamBrandon Plotnick
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
GolfZach Johnson Battles Back From Criticism to Get Back in Masters ContentionBrandon Plotnick
Masters Update: Rahm Charging; Winner Will Take Home $4.2 Million
GolfMasters Update: Rahm Charging; Winner Will Take Home $4.2 MillionBrandon Plotnick
