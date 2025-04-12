Final Round Masters Tee Times and Pairings Announced
Rory and Bryson will tee off at 2:30 p.m., while the final round will start at 9:40 a.m.
Rory vs. Bryson. It's the final-round matchup dreams are made of. And we're getting it at Augusta National Golf Club in The Masters. And Rory McIlroy could win his first Green Jacket, and along with it, the career Grand Slam.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves (you can read more about what happened in the third round here), we still have 18 holes to play. And Bryson DeChambeau won't go quietly.
Masters Final Round Pairings and Tee Times
Starting at the end of the day, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:30 p.m.
The penultimate grouping will have Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.
But starting the day will be two guys set at 5-over. Getting things started will be Brian Campbell with the course marker, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Akshay Bhatia. They start the day early at 9:40 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. respectively.
The weather looks to be perfect for the final round at Augusta National.
The final round of The Masters starts off at 9:40 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters final round pairings and tee times.
Group 1 - 9:40 a.m.
- Brian Campbell - 221
- Marker
Group 2 - 9:50 a.m.
- Hideki Matsuyama - 220
- Akshay Bhatia - 221
Group 3 - 10 a.m.
- Justin Thomas - 220
- Min Woo Lee - 220
Group 4 - 10:10 a.m.
- Brian Harman - 219
- J.J. Spaun - 220
Group 5 - 10:20 a.m.
- Patrick Cantlay - 219
- Wyndham Clark - 219
Group 6 - 10:30 a.m.
- Danny Willett - 219
- J.T. Poston -219
Group 7 - 10:40 a.m.
- Sam Burns - 218
- Stephan Jaeger - 219
Group 8 - 11:00 a.m.
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 218
- Nick Taylor - 218
Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.
- Tom Kim - 218
- Charl Schwartzel - 218
Group 10 - 11:20 a.m.
- Davis Riley - 217
- Tommy Fleetwood - 217
Group 11 - 11:30 a.m.
- Daniel Berger - 217
- Bubba Watson - 217
Group 12 - 11:40 a.m.
- Aaron Rai - 217
- Sahith Theegala - 217
Group 13 - 11:50 p.m.
- Michael Kim - 216
- Denny McCarthy - 217
Group 14 - 12 p.m.
- Maverick McNealy - 216
- Harris English - 216
Group 15 - 12:20 p.m.
- Joaquin Niemann - 216
- Jon Rahm - 216
Group 16 - 12:30 p.m.
- Byeong Hun An - 215
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 215
Group 17 - 12:40 p.m.
- Jordan Spieth - 215
- Max Greyserman - 215
Group 18 - 12:50 p.m.
- Tyrrell Hatton - 214
- Matt McCarty - 214
Group 19 - 1:00 p.m.
- Davis Thompson - 214
- Tom Hoge - 214
Group 20 - 1:10 p.m.
- Collin Morikawa - 213
- Viktor Hovland - 213
Group 21 - 1:20 p.m.
- Songjae Im - 212
- Max Homa - 213
Group 22 - 1:40 p.m.
- Nicolas Echavarria - 212
- Xander Schauffele - 212
Group 23 - 1:50 p.m.
- Justin Rose - 211
- Zach Johnson - 212
Group 24 - 2:00 p.m.
- Scottie Scheffler - 211
- Shane Lowry - 211
Group 25 - 2:10 p.m.
- Ludvig Aberg - 210
- Jason Day - 211
Group 26 - 2:20 p.m.
- Corey Conners - 208
- Patrick Reed - 210
Group 27 - 2:30 p.m.
- Rory McIlroy - 204
- Bryson DeChambeau - 206