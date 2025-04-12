Final Round Masters Tee Times and Pairings Announced

Bryson DeChambeau reacts on the 18th green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.

Rory vs. Bryson. It's the final-round matchup dreams are made of. And we're getting it at Augusta National Golf Club in The Masters. And Rory McIlroy could win his first Green Jacket, and along with it, the career Grand Slam.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves (you can read more about what happened in the third round here), we still have 18 holes to play. And Bryson DeChambeau won't go quietly.

Masters Final Round Pairings and Tee Times

Starting at the end of the day, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be the final pairing. They'll tee off last at 2:30 p.m.

The penultimate grouping will have Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners teeing off at 2:30 p.m.

But starting the day will be two guys set at 5-over. Getting things started will be Brian Campbell with the course marker, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Akshay Bhatia. They start the day early at 9:40 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. respectively.

The weather looks to be perfect for the final round at Augusta National.

The final round of The Masters starts off at 9:40 a.m., and we'll see you there with complete coverage. Here's the Masters final round pairings and tee times.

Group 1 - 9:40 a.m.

Brian Campbell - 221

Marker

Group 2 - 9:50 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama - 220

Akshay Bhatia - 221

Group 3 - 10 a.m.

Justin Thomas - 220

Min Woo Lee - 220

Group 4 - 10:10 a.m.

Brian Harman - 219

J.J. Spaun - 220

Group 5 - 10:20 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay - 219

Wyndham Clark - 219

Group 6 - 10:30 a.m.

Danny Willett - 219

J.T. Poston -219

Group 7 - 10:40 a.m.

Sam Burns - 218

Stephan Jaeger - 219

Group 8 - 11:00 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick - 218

Nick Taylor - 218

Group 9 - 11:10 a.m.

Tom Kim - 218

Charl Schwartzel - 218

Group 10 - 11:20 a.m.

Davis Riley - 217

Tommy Fleetwood - 217

Group 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Daniel Berger - 217

Bubba Watson - 217

Group 12 - 11:40 a.m.

Aaron Rai - 217

Sahith Theegala - 217

Group 13 - 11:50 p.m.

Michael Kim - 216

Denny McCarthy - 217

Group 14 - 12 p.m.

Maverick McNealy - 216

Harris English - 216

Group 15 - 12:20 p.m.

Joaquin Niemann - 216

Jon Rahm - 216

Group 16 - 12:30 p.m.

Byeong Hun An - 215

Rasmus Hojgaard - 215

Group 17 - 12:40 p.m.

Jordan Spieth - 215

Max Greyserman - 215

Group 18 - 12:50 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton - 214

Matt McCarty - 214

Group 19 - 1:00 p.m.

Davis Thompson - 214

Tom Hoge - 214

Group 20 - 1:10 p.m.

Collin Morikawa - 213

Viktor Hovland - 213

Group 21 - 1:20 p.m.

Songjae Im - 212

Max Homa - 213

Group 22 - 1:40 p.m.

Nicolas Echavarria - 212

Xander Schauffele - 212

Group 23 - 1:50 p.m.

Justin Rose - 211

Zach Johnson - 212

Group 24 - 2:00 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler - 211

Shane Lowry - 211

Group 25 - 2:10 p.m.

Ludvig Aberg - 210

Jason Day - 211

Group 26 - 2:20 p.m.

Corey Conners - 208

Patrick Reed - 210

Group 27 - 2:30 p.m.