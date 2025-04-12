Masters Update: Rahm Charging; Winner Will Take Home $4.2 Million

Jon Rahm of Spain lines up a putt on the fifth green during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Moving Day at The Masters is here, and the morning rounds have started out well for several big names.

While our leaders don't tee off until almost 3 p.m., some low scores are already being put up.

The prize money for this year's tournament has also been released, and it's record-breaking.

Let's take a look at how the morning has gone so far:

Money To Be Made

While we still have a lot of holes to be played, the prize money for the winner has been announced, and it's a record-breaking amount.

First place will take home a record $4.2 million, as part of a $21 million total prize pool. Even guys that didn't make the cut are getting $25,000 for their efforts.

Here's a look at the prize money breakdown.

Moving Day Madness

A lot of the action on Moving Day will come near the top of the leaderboard, but some of the guys near the bottom are trying hard to get back into contention.

Our 2023 champion Jon Rahm started the day 2-over on the tournament, and birdies on the first three holes got him back into red numbers. A bogey on 5 was offset by another birdie on 8. He's now in a tie for 22nd, 3-under on the day.

Also 3-under on the day is Patrick Cantlay, who had a birdie on 2 and an incredible eagle on 8. He's 1-under on his tournament as well.

Standard Spieth Stuff

Jordan Spieth is frequently filled with adventure. But somehow he makes it work for him.