The 9 Hardest Holes of the 2025 Masters Tournament (So Far)

Through two rounds, there aren't a lot of surprises when it comes to the hardest holes of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

Some of the usual suspects have given golfers trouble. And it's not at all a surprise that the Par 4 holes caused the most trouble.

Last year's worst offender was the 11th hole, but it's calmed down and is only the THIRD hardest this time out. The hardest hole this year has come on No. 5, where the 495-yard Par 4 has allowed just eight birdies, 116 pars, and 66 bogeys or worse.

On the easy side of things, the Par 5 holes are right where you'd expect them to be. That's about the only place a golfer can chase numbers at Augusta National.

The 570-yard, par 5 8th hole is the easiest hole once again, with two eagles, 82 birdies, 98 pars, and just eight bogeys or worse.

Right behind 8 is once again the 585-yard Par 5 second hole. It's playing a 4.6158 average (slightly easier than last year), with five eagles, 77 birdies and 95 pars.

Let's dive in and look at the hardest holes of the 2024 Masters Tournament - so far anyway.

9th Hardest - Par 4 7th - 4.1368 Average

Justin Thomas of the United States and caddie Joe Greiner prepare to play a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

8th Hardest - Par 4 10th - 4.1632 Average

Byeong Hun An of Korea plays his second shot on the 10th hole during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

7th Hardest - Par 3 4th - 3.1684 Average

Justin Rose of England plays a shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

6th Hardest - Par 3 16th - 3.1789 Average

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Bryson DeChambeau of the United States, and Shane Lowry of Ireland walk to the 16th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

5th Hardest - Par 4 1st - 4.2053 Average

honattan Vegas of Venezuela plays his third shot on the first hole from a bunker during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

4th Hardest - Par 4 17th - 4.2316 Average

Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

3rd Hardest - Par 4 11th - 4.2684 Average

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

2nd Hardest - Par 4 18th - 4.2737 Average

Matt Fitzpatrick of England lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

1st Hardest - Par4 5th - 4.3632 Average