Zach Johnson Battles Back From Criticism to Get Back in Masters Contention

Zach Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. ()

Zach Johnson has faced a lot of criticism over his career. He shrugs off most of it.

Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club, Johnson shrugged off everything, and fired a 6-under round of 66 to get back into contention at 4-under at The Masters.

"What happened? I just blacked out," Johnson said to start his post-round news conference after being asked if he had stepped into a time machine.

Johnson is a brash player, but not one without success. He won the Masters in 2007. He was the Ryder Cup captain in 2023 (more on that shortly). He's won a Open Championship at St. Andrews.

But in recent years, especially since that 2023 Ryder Cup, Johnson has been under a lot of public scrutiny. The U.S. team lost that Ryder Cup, and his choices as captain were thought to be a big reason why.

Johnson faced extra blowback for that thanks to Netflix getting some behind the scenes access for it's reality series "Full Swing."

"Once Netflix showed up, Zach should have been the most disciplined captain preparing in the most disciplined way," an anonymous championship golfer said in a piece for Golf Digest. "Going over to Italy, it was always going to be a monumental task. And to let all the fans see that you are not prepared, that’s pretty short-sighted."

But with all that behind him, Johnson looked like a new man Saturday. His first round 72, and second round 74 had him just on the cut line.

"This place can bring out the absolute best in someone, and it starts either taking a left or right down that lane," he said after the third round. "When you're engulfed by the magnolias, something just hits you."

An impressive eagle on the second hole started the momentum Saturday. Sure, he gave one back on 6, but birdies on 9, 10, 12, 13, 15 and 16 made that feel a lot better. A bitter bogey on the difficult 17th wasn't great.

"I don't want to say I've seen it coming because that's not what I'm trying to -- I've seen the work and the results of hitting the face and seeing the line on putts," he said. "Not this week, but weeks prior I've seen it."