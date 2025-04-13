Augusta National Breaks From Tradition for Masters 16th Hole Placement in Final Round

A tradition unlike any other, until it’s not. Sunday’s pin placement on the 16th green will be a tricky one, nodding back to Jack Nicklaus 50 years ago.

The pin placement on the Par 3 16th hole in the final round of The Masters has essentially always been the same, at least in recent memory.

But this year, you won't see that pin in the back left part of the green that has made for so many magical memories at Augusta National (we see you TIger Woods). Instead, things are moving up, and to the right. Oh, and it's on the shelf.

"Sunday's hole location on No. 16 matches that of the final round of the 1975 Masters in honor of the 50th anniversary of Jack Nicklaus winning his fifth Green Jacket," The Masters said in the pin-placement announcement.