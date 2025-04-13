Slammed Shut: Rory McIlroy Holds On For Masters Win, Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after the first playoff hole and winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It took 17 tries, but Rory McIlroy is finally a Masters champion, and with it, he's now just the sixth player to complete a career Grand Slam. McIlroy (-11) held off Justin Rose (-11) to win in a one-hole playoff.

"This was my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," he said after the round in Butler Cabin. "I'm so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion."

The finish was - in typical McIlroy fashion - agonizing down the stretch at Augusta National Golf Club. With eight holes to play, McIlroy had a five-shot lead over the field. Just four holes later, he was trailing by one.

McIlroy had a 4-foot putt on 18 to win that he pushed right, sending the tournament to the first playoff since 2017. After both men put their drives in the fairway, McIlroy knocked his second shot to within 2 feet. Rose had a birdie putt from 8 feet that just missed, giving McIlroy the shot at glory.

Before the stunning collapse on 11 through 14, McIlroy had put together a mostly strong and steady final round, knocking down several attempted dragon slayers along the way.

Rose, who led after the first two rounds of this year's Masters, briefly held the lead by himself. A remarkable birdie putt on 18 got him back to 11-under, and capped a WILD round of 66. He had 10 birdies on the day, including six on the second nine (joined by a par and two bogeys).

The day started terrifying enough, as in just two holes McIlroy went from a 2-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau to suddenly a 1-shot deficit. But suddenly, every demon he had faced at Augusta National was being exorcised. He had the lead up to three shots after just four holes.

The Rory vs. Bryson heavyweight battle ended up being nothing but a brief sparring match. For everything that went magically right for DeChambeau and wrong for McIlroy at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the script was flipped back at The Masters.

Take hole No. 7, where McIlroy found himself in the trees on the left side of the fairway. His second shot clipped a pine tree, and easily could have left him looking at disaster. Instead, he somehow got to 8 feet and two-putted for par.

Or maybe we look at hole No. 11, where an errant drive put him behind a tree on the right. His pitch out was headed straight for the water, but somehow a little gift from the golf gods left it on the apron. What could have been a double- or triple-bogey was instead just a bogey.

DeChambeau meanwhile never had anything going the right way. He couldn't string together anything positive after the first couple holes and sputtered to a Top 10 finish.

Patrick Reed quietly ended up in solo third place, with a hole-out eagle on 17 getting him to 9-under. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was one shot back in fourth. He was followed by DeChambeau and Sungjae Im at 7-under.

Ludvig Aberg, who at one point had a shot at getting the lead by himself, got to 10-under on the 15th, but a bogey on 17 and a triple-bogey on 18 dropped him to seventh place.

Xander Schauffele, Zach Johnson, Jason Day and Corey Conners all finished at 5-under, tied for eighth. And Harris English and Max Homa rounded out the Top 12 finishers, guaranteeing themselves spots in the 2026 Masters field.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: (L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is awarded the Green Jacket by Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler after the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament after the playoff hole on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: (L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning with caddie Harry Diamond after the playoff hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)