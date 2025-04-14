Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Rory McIlroy, LOCASH, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click

Cody

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after the first playoff hole and winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click

LOCASHMasters
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Rory McIlroy is walking away with the biggest check in Masters history.
GolfHow Much Prize Money Did Every Masters Golfer Win in 2025?Brandon Plotnick
This Day in Sports History: April 14
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 14
This Day in Sports History: April 11
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 11
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect