How Much Prize Money Did Every Masters Golfer Win in 2025?
Rory McIlroy’s win over Justin Rose in a playoff Sunday landed him the biggest purse in Masters history, $4.2 million. That’s $1.2 million more than Scottie Scheffler earned last year.
Rory McIlroy is finally a Masters champion, completing his career Grand Slam. And while going down in history books is nice, a hefty paycheck might be just as good.
McIlroy's win over Justin Rose in a playoff Sunday landed him the biggest purse in Masters history, $4.2 million. That's $1.2 million more than Scottie Scheffler earned last year.
Top Masters Prize Money Winners
Both of the top golfers had huge paydays this year. Rose will take home more than $2.2 million.
Here's a look at how the Masters prize money breakdown looked, with the golfers in the Top 12 all guaranteed a spot in next year's tournament.
1st – Rory McIlroy, $4.2 million
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
2nd – Justin Rose, $2.268 million
Justin Rose of England reacts after putting for birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
3rd – Patrick Reed, $1.428 million
Patrick Reed of the United States lines up a putt on the third hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
4th – Scottie Scheffler, $1.008 million
Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
T5 – Sungjae Im, $798,000
Sungjae Im of Korea reacts after a birdie on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
T5 -Bryson DeChambeau, $798,000
Bryson DeChambeau of the United States prepares to play his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
7th – Ludvig Aberg, $703,500
Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
T8 – Jason Day $588,000
Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the eighth hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
T8 – Corey Conners $588,000
Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
T8 – Xander Schauffele $588,000
Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
T8 – Zach Johnson $588,000
Zach Johnson of the United States reacts to a missed putt for par on the seventh hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
T12 – Harris English $462,000
Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
T12 – Max Homa $462,000
Max Homa of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Remaining Weekend Prize Winners
- T14 – Bubba Watson $336,000
- T14 – Jon Rahm $336,000
- T14 – Jordan Spieth $336,000
- T14 – Tyrrell Hatton $336,000
- T14 – Matt McCarty $336,000
- T14 – Tom Hoge $336,000
- T14 – Collin Morikawa $336,000
- T21 – Hideki Matsuyama $210,000
- T21 – Davis Riley $210,000
- T21 – Tommy Fleetwood $210,000
- T21 – Daniel Berger $210,000
- T21 – Byeong Hun An $210,000
- T21 – Viktor Hovland $210,000
- T27 – Aaron Rai $158,500
- T27 – Michael Kim $158,500
- T29 – Sahith Theegala $142,800
- T29 – Denny McCarthy $142,800
- T29 – Joaquin Niemann $142,800
- T32 – Brian Campbell $118,860
- T32 – Maverick McNealy $118,860
- T32 – Rasmus Hojgaard $118,860
- T32 – Max Greyserman $118,860
- T36 – Justin Thomas $118,860
- T36 – Brian Harman $96,600
- T36 – Patrick Cantlay $96,600
- T36 – Charl Schwartzel $96,600
- T40 – Matt Fitzpatrick $96,600
- T40 – Nick Taylor $84,000
- T42 – Akshay Bhatia $84,000
- T42 – Danny Willett $77,700
- T42 – J.T. Poston $77,700
- T42 – Shane Lowry $77,700
- T46 – Wyndham Clark $59,535
- T46 – Sam Burns $59,535
- T46 – Davis Thompson $59,535
- 49. Min Woo Lee $59,535
- 50. J.J. Spaun $52,920
- 51. Nico Echavarria $51,660
- T52 – Stephan Jaeger $51,660
- T52 – Tom Kim $51,660
- All remaining golfers who did not make the cut receive $25,000 each.