How Much Prize Money Did Every Masters Golfer Win in 2025?

McIlroy's win over Justin Rose in a playoff Sunday landed him the biggest purse in Masters history, $4.2 million. That's $1.2 million more than Scottie Scheffler earned last year.

Top Masters Prize Money Winners

Both of the top golfers had huge paydays this year. Rose will take home more than $2.2 million.

Here's a look at how the Masters prize money breakdown looked, with the golfers in the Top 12 all guaranteed a spot in next year's tournament.

1st – Rory McIlroy, $4.2 million

2nd – Justin Rose, $2.268 million

3rd – Patrick Reed, $1.428 million

4th – Scottie Scheffler, $1.008 million

T5 – Sungjae Im, $798,000

T5 -Bryson DeChambeau, $798,000

7th – Ludvig Aberg, $703,500

T8 – Jason Day $588,000

T8 – Corey Conners $588,000

T8 – Xander Schauffele $588,000

T8 – Zach Johnson $588,000

T12 – Harris English $462,000

T12 – Max Homa $462,000

