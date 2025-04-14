Trending News With The Krew – April 14, 2025

Today's news includes Planet Fitness helping people relax during the stressful tax season, a couple hiding Easter eggs for families, and the University of Miami's unique milkshake.

Transcript:

Cody: Well, tomorrow is tax day.

Dub: Got all my stuff knocked out last week.

Cody: Yes, I got mine done, what, a week and a half ago.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: Got David's done over the weekend. We're done. But it's stressful, right?

Dub: Yes, it is.

Cody: I hate tax season.

Dub: Same.

Cody: And Planet Fitness is doing something to help people relax and rejuvenate during the stressful tax season. So they're offering both members and non-members free hydro massages until April 19th.

Dub: Oh, that's nice, PF.

Cody: Yeah, so you can go by there and get a nice little hydro massage, work out some of that stress from dealing with taxes.

Dub: Yeah, so if you see the line out the door at the Planet Fitness, now you'll know why.

Cody: Yes, and I absolutely love this. There is a couple in Fargo, North Dakota. They're filling plastic eggs with candy and toys and then hiding them in yards before Easter.

Dub: What a great idea.

Cody: So Hillary and John got the idea for their company from TikTok. So they're helping parents make the holiday magical and taking this task off of their plate for them. And the service costs $1 per egg.

Dub: You know, I love this. And I think that like somebody here in the CSRA could totally do this, right? Like you just charge them a dollar an egg and you figure out how many, you know, they want to put out and then they go do it.

You know what I mean? Because I mean, that can be, you know, with all the other stuff going on, with the church services and family dinners and all that stuff, you might not have time. To do all the eggs and stuff like that.

I think this is great. And it doesn't cost a lot. It doesn't take a lot of effort.

You know, it's something really cool that you can do. Yep. I love it.

I do too. This is something you might want to cover your ears for. Only because it is mixing a lot of foods that I don't think you care for very much.

So of course we know that yesterday was the final round of the Masters. And one of the things that people think about when they think of the Masters is the pimento cheese sandwich.

Cody: Right.

Dub: So I think that's why the University of Miami did what they did. You know, everybody's got pimento cheese on the brain and they figured they'd capitalize on it. But I wish they would have done it in a less disgusting manner.

The University of Miami's baseball team went viral over the weekend for offering a pimento cheese milkshake during their homestand against Duke. The shake contained vanilla yogurt, ice cream, vanilla syrup, and melted pimento cheese. Why?

Like, why? If you're lactose intolerant, this is your worst nightmare. And they even topped it with potato chips and a little mini pimento cheese sandwich.

That was disgusting. Why are we trying to mix this together? How many of these did y'all sell?

Did y'all sell any of these? And I guarantee there's people that bought it just because, oh, I gotta try it. I guarantee they took two sips of it and threw it right in the trash.

Cody:I don't understand why people do. I mean, I guess, again, they went viral.

Dub: And that must have been all it was about.

