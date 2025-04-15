Trending News With The Krew – April 15, 2025

Today's news includes a smiley face in the stars, a baseball team getting backlash for name choice, and Sunday is 4/20, aka National Weed Day.

Transcript:

Dub:

Cody: Now, this might be something that you and I might get to see. Okay. Because it's going to happen in the early morning sky.

Dub: Okay. Hey, we're up in the early morning.

Cody: Now, if you ask me to stay up late, forget about it. But this I might be able to do. Right.

Stargazers are soon going to be able to spot a celestial smiley face. Okay. In the early morning sky.

Okay. It's going to occur a little later this month on April 25th. So basically, Venus, Saturn, and the moon are going to create a unique smiley face formation.

That's cool. And so astronomers are recommending looking towards the eastern horizon to witness the rare event.

Dub: Okay. So that's coming up on not this Friday, but next Friday. Yep.

I'm all in. I hope I remember. You're going to have to help me.

That's good. Hey, let's just write it on the calendar. There you go.

Smiley face in the sky. Just put that on there. And then everybody else who sees this calendar is going to be like, what the heck are they doing?

What are they talking about? There we go.

Cody: And there is a AAA baseball team in California facing some backlash. So the Sacramento Rivercats had a plan to adopt the name Gold Diggers.

Dub: Oh.

Cody: They wanted to honor the region's gold rush history.

Dub: Okay. Makes total sense. They had pure intentions here.

Cody: But they faced criticism from women for their choice of words.

Dub: Which I can see. I can understand that. But this is one of those things where it's like, they meant the right thing.

They meant good here. Yeah. But in 2025, when you say the word gold digger, the first thing that comes to mind ain't the people that were finding gold in the 1840s in California.

Cody: Maybe they should call themselves like the gold rushers.

Dub: Yeah, the gold miners.

Cody: There you go. But public outcry led to the team retracting the name and issuing an apology. Yeah.

Dub: Yeah, I get it. I totally understand. So Sunday is 420 day.

Cody: Also Easter.

Dub: Yes, that's right. So this is really weird, right? The 420 day, which is, you know.

Hey, come on. Y'all know what it is.

Cody: Okay.

Dub: Yeah. Well, anyway, hostess, the people that make the snack cakes, are celebrating the holiday by sending out the munchie mobile van. The van is going to be traveling up and down Route 420.

Of course, makes sense. On the East Coast. And so out of the munchie mobile van, hostess workers are going to be giving away Ding Dongs, Zingers and Twinkies.

So this is the only time where you will see a grown man chasing down a van to try to get a Ding Dong. You know what I mean? Like what he needs to be doing is going to church, okay?

Yeah. He needs to be on Sunday, not chasing down a Ding Dong on Interstate 420.

