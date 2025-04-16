Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Kelsea Ballerini, Major League Baseball, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Country artist Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet at the ACM Awards. Kelsea Ballerini Says New Album 'Patterns' Won't Be What You Expect

Kelsea Ballerini Says New Album ‘Patterns’ Won’t Be What You Expect (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Alan JacksonKelsea BalleriniMajor League Baseball
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
iPhone Fold - trending news - Old used cell phone on dark background
Human InterestTrending News With The Krew – April 16, 2025Cody
This Day in Sports History: April 16
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 16
‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Memory-Erasing Technology is Here
Human Interest‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Memory-Erasing Technology is HereYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect