This Day in Country History: April 16

On April 16, 2007, the Country Music Television Awards were held, featuring winners and performers such as Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith. Historically, April 16 also saw country stars singing renditions of Bee Gees songs for the tribute show Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees and Kelsea Ballerini becoming the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big wins and exciting performances at the CMT Awards included:

2007: Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "Before He Cheats," and the Duo Video of the Year award went to Sugarland for their song "Want To."

Carrie Underwood won Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "Before He Cheats," and the Duo Video of the Year award went to Sugarland for their song "Want To." 2007: Kris Kristofferson received the Johnny Cash Visionary Award, and Taylor Swift won Breakthrough Video of the Year for her song "Tim McGraw."

Kris Kristofferson received the Johnny Cash Visionary Award, and Taylor Swift won Breakthrough Video of the Year for her song "Tim McGraw." 2007: Performers at the CMT Awards included Carrie Underwood, Toby Keith, Hank Williams Jr., and Kenny Chesney.

Cultural Milestones

One artist got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 16. Other milestones include:

2010: Country superstar Alan Jackson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After the ceremony, Jackson performed an impromptu show at the intimate Hotel Cafe for a few thrilled fans.

Country superstar Alan Jackson was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After the ceremony, Jackson performed an impromptu show at the intimate Hotel Cafe for a few thrilled fans. 2017: Country stars Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett performed for Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees, which aired on April 16 on the CBS television network.

Country stars Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett performed for Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees, which aired on April 16 on the CBS television network. 2019: Country star Kelsea Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Carrie Underwood, becoming its youngest member at the time.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These memorable performances occurred on April 16:

1962: Patsy Cline, known for hits such as "Crazy" and "I Fall to Pieces," appeared on the Pet Milk Grand Ole Opry show. She performed a duet with Bobby Lord, singing "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You."

Patsy Cline, known for hits such as "Crazy" and "I Fall to Pieces," appeared on the Pet Milk Grand Ole Opry show. She performed a duet with Bobby Lord, singing "(Remember Me) I'm the One Who Loves You." 2014: Multi-Platinum trio Nickel Creek performed at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama, as part of their reunion tour.

Multi-Platinum trio Nickel Creek performed at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama, as part of their reunion tour. 2015: The late Toby Keith headlined a fundraiser for the Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity gala. Keith is best known for hits such as "Should've Been A Cowboy" and "As Good As I Once Was."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Touring and the coronavirus pandemic gave country music artists challenges on April 16, including:

2021: Country legend George Strait announced he is cancelling his August 7 concert at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Country legend George Strait announced he is cancelling his August 7 concert at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana due to COVID-19 restrictions. 2015: The tour bus carrying the country group Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) caught on fire outside Garland, Texas. Fortunately, no one was injured, but they lost their stage outfits.