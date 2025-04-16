Trending News With The Krew – April 16, 2025

Today's news includes how much the iPhone Fold might cost, the five-second rule was scientifically tested, and experts have outlined the formula for a great day.

Trending News With The Krew, each weekday at 7:15 a.m. and 9:25 a.m., on Kicks 99 is powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters.

Transcript:

Dub: We're powered by Leonard Truck Outfitters. Truck around and find out.

Cody: We talked not too long ago about how iPhones could get more expensive with like the tariff stuff going on, but we've also heard about this foldable iPhone. So apparently the long-awaited iPhone fold could cost $2,000 so it's gonna be more than just a regular iPhone right currently Yeah, but it's higher than the current foldable phones on the market such as the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 6 But analysts have hinted that it could cost up to $2,500

Dub: Well, and I'm like, okay, is that gonna be the same because I've heard like the iPhone 17 There I've heard that they're gonna do away with like the Pro Max or whatever. They're gonna call it like the iPhone 17 ultra or something.

No now we're hearing about the iPhone fold It's like it's all rumors until they you know, unveil whatever the newest one is. And they usually do that in September I'm just like you I'm anxious to see what the price on this is gonna be.

Cody: I would definitely want to see what it looks like to yeah, I have had an iPhone for years and years now and there's nothing wrong with it.

Yes, and I don't care that it doesn't fold but I don't know. We'll see. Yeah Yeah, I guess only time will tell yep, and we talked a few weeks ago We talked about the five-second rule or six-second rule depending on who you talk to I guess But there are some Chicago Microbiologists who tested the five-second rule to see if it's actually safe to eat food off the floor Uh-huh.

So this guy named Nicholas found that every sample from 0 to 60 seconds Showed bacterial growth on a petri dish.

Dub: So it doesn't matter if it's been on the floor for a second or for a minute There's bacteria.

Cody: Yep. People were shocked by the findings with one even saying that they would never eat food from the floor again Oh, I don't know if it's gonna change for me.

Dub: Yeah, I'm like, okay Look, there's bacteria on everything right? Everything you touch everything you put in your mouth or something has got bacteria your hands probably have it.

Cody: Yeah eating.

Dub: Yeah yeah, I mean, yes, it doesn't really matter now am I gonna eat something off the floor where I go and like I wonder how long that's been there. You know, I'm probably not gonna eat it. But if I just dropped it, yeah, okay. It's probably gonna be not that bad for you. The Folks at the University of British Columbia have outlined the formula for a great day. Okay, okay they recommend six hours of quality time with family two hours with friends an hour and a half of Socializing which wait a minute You're spending six hours with your family and two hours with your friends.

Aren't you socializing?

Cody: I would think so.

Dub: Yeah Two hours of exercise and an hour for eating screen time and work Sleep was not included in the equation.

Cody: Hmm.

Dub: I don't know if I believe this. I'm like, okay Look, I love my family and all but six hours.

Cody: Yeah, maybe not all in one No, this is for a day, but no like all in one like Oh like broken up a little bit Yeah, like two hours here two hours.

Dub: Yeah, there you go. There you go Two hours of exercise. I mean, that's a lot Excessive amount of exercise Only an hour for eating screen time and what look hey, I'm okay with the only an hour for work I'm good with that the fact that they didn't include sleep in this.

Cody: I feel like sleep is Essential when it comes to having a great day.

Dub: Yeah, they want the formula for a great day sleep is the best part of it

Get more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew here.