Trending News With The Krew – April 17, 2025

Today's news includes Apple issuing an urgent update, an Easter egg scam, and a fight that broke out at a Georgia Waffle House.

Transcript:

Cody: I'm going to start off by saying that I went to do an update on my phone this morning. Well, actually to check if there was an update and I had it scheduled for tonight. Like I put it in to schedule it for tonight.

Dub: Yep.

Cody: Next thing I know, I like tried to touch my phone screen to light it up and it wouldn't light up. And then I couldn't get my phone to come back on. And I was freaking out.

Dub: Yeah.

Cody: I guess it decided it wanted to go ahead and do the update because it was like in the process of restarting.

Dub: Apple knows better than you.

Cody: Evidently. But Apple has issued an urgent alert to update iPhones, iPads, and Macs due to a complex cyber attack. So they released a new security patch to fix the flaw.

And they say that data could be stolen if you don't do the update.

Dub: As soon as I get home and get on some better Wi-Fi, I'm going to do the update too. Because I checked after I saw this, I was like, well, I need to check. And I saw that the update was available.

As soon as I get home later on this afternoon, doing that update. Yep.

Cody: Well, mine decided to go ahead and do it itself.

Dub: So I'm good. You know what? I guess I need to be checking my phone. Apple might decide, hey, we took care of Cody.

Cody: We're just going to go ahead and take care of you too.

Dub: Dub, you're next.

Cody: And more scams on the rise. This one is an Easter egg scam.

Dub: You never thought you'd hear the word Easter egg scam.

Cody: No, but apparently these scammers are making free chocolate offers. This is like, hey kid, I got candy. But these are fake Cadbury promotions.

They're asking people to give them their personal data and financial info for the free candy. Look, if I have to like, even if something is saying, hey, get this free. Right.

I'll go through the process. And if it asks for my credit card, I'm like, nope, I'm out.

Dub: Look, if I got to enter my credit card information and or checking and routing numbers to get some Cadbury cream eggs. Nah, man, I'm out. I don't need them that bad.

I'll just go to Walmart and get them. I can get them myself. Also. Okay. You're going to ship me chocolate eggs through the mail. They're going to be melted by the time they get here.

It's going to be a waste of money. And all you're going to do is steal my information.

Um, so look, Waffle House fights are nothing new. Okay. You can go on YouTube, TikToK, Instagram, whatever, and find all the Waffle House fights you want, but it's usually between customers at the Waffle House.

Cody: Yeah.

Dub: Because they've been out indulging and they've been over served and they're trying to get a little food to soak it up. Well, this one didn't happen between customers. It happened between employees at a Waffle House right here in Georgia in Oconee County.

A cook punched a server during an argument. I mean, dang, the server declined to press charges. Apparently the altercation began over the server's alleged poor performance.

Cody: That cook had had enough.

Dub: You've been screwing up a lot. You know, I, look, when you see two people fighting at a Waffle House, you just finish your all-star and move on. When you see the staff fighting at a Waffle House, that's when you know there's something wrong.

Those daggum hash browns are scattered, covered, smothered, and decked.

