Luke Combs Shows Off New Music at Nashville Bar Opening

Luke Combs continues to bring all of his feelings around being a father and love of storytelling into his music. In an honest conversation about his new songs and their ties to emotion, Combs said, "I've been recording a ton of new stuff, you know. I did the dad record, and that's one of my favorite things I've ever done. I'm really, really proud of that, and those are things that I really needed to say, and I really needed to get off my chest. I had a lot of emotions having my two boys, especially that close together. My oldest is 2 1/2, and my youngest is 1, so it's busy at the house."

Collaborating with Dan Isbell and Jacob Davis, Combs teased that a new album may blend styles in a way that could invite comparisons to artists like Ed Sheeran. He offered fans a preview of two new tracks during the grand opening celebration of his Nashville bar, Category 10, at an event called The Big Kickoff. Though the songs were still rough drafts, Combs excitedly revealed their creation just hours before, giving fans a raw glimpse into his songwriting process.

"I'm at the point now, I'm about to go into the studio for the first session on cutting my next record," Combs stated. "So I'm trying to cut probably, anywhere from like, in a worst case scenario four or best case six… I would say right now, songs that are in serious contention to make the record, I mean like forty to fifty? You got to whittle it down… Then you're getting into, like, it's like heavyweight fights because all the songs you really like all of them."

While he finalizes selections for the album, Category 10 remains open to the public. It offers a rooftop view, a full bar, and a vibrant atmosphere that reflects Combs' creative energy and strong connection to his Nashville roots.

