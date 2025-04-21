Backstage Country
Atlanta-Based Gym Chain Eyes Augusta Locations

An Atlanta-based gym chain is eyeing the Augusta area to bring six new locations in 2025. Workout Anytime currently operates over 200 locations across the United States, and they see…

Workout Anytime gym chain coming to Augusta - Hand of athlete woman holding dumbbell from the rack in the gym. Muscular fitness female exercise with dumbbell in the gym sport. Concept for exercising fitness and healthy lifestyle workout
Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Atlanta-based gym chain is eyeing the Augusta area to bring six new locations in 2025. Workout Anytime currently operates over 200 locations across the United States, and they see great potential in the CSRA. According to the Augusta Chronicle, when it comes to prime locations in the area, they are looking at spots in Grovetown and near Wymberly’s senior community in Columbia County.

Workout Anytime gyms are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each gym is around 8,000 to 11,000 square feet and offers many amenities including infrared saunas, massage beds, and tanning beds.

This year alone, Workout Anytime has a goal of signing 30 new franchise agreements and opening 25 new locations. They often look for areas where major gym chains haven’t moved in yet in order to serve communities with limited fitness options. "When you go into a market where you do have some competitors, it's actually a good thing because we know where the competitors are," said Terri Harof, Director of Franchise Development. Opening locations in the Augusta area would be their first major move outside of the Atlanta area in the state of Georgia.

According to PR Web, Workout Anytime hosted a booth at the Multi-Unit Franchise Conference back in March to give interested franchisees insight into how they can capitalize on the momentum the company is experiencing. Much of their growth is concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets, but they also had prime territories available and were targeting markets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Workout Anytime:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with over 200 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
