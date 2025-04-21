Atlanta-Based Gym Chain Eyes Augusta Locations

An Atlanta-based gym chain is eyeing the Augusta area to bring six new locations in 2025. Workout Anytime currently operates over 200 locations across the United States, and they see great potential in the CSRA. According to the Augusta Chronicle, when it comes to prime locations in the area, they are looking at spots in Grovetown and near Wymberly’s senior community in Columbia County.

Workout Anytime gyms are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each gym is around 8,000 to 11,000 square feet and offers many amenities including infrared saunas, massage beds, and tanning beds.

This year alone, Workout Anytime has a goal of signing 30 new franchise agreements and opening 25 new locations. They often look for areas where major gym chains haven’t moved in yet in order to serve communities with limited fitness options. "When you go into a market where you do have some competitors, it's actually a good thing because we know where the competitors are," said Terri Harof, Director of Franchise Development. Opening locations in the Augusta area would be their first major move outside of the Atlanta area in the state of Georgia.

According to PR Web, Workout Anytime hosted a booth at the Multi-Unit Franchise Conference back in March to give interested franchisees insight into how they can capitalize on the momentum the company is experiencing. Much of their growth is concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets, but they also had prime territories available and were targeting markets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

About Workout Anytime: