Jack Nicholson, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Positive opinion: 71%

Negative opinion: 6%

Neutral opinion: 16%

Have heard of: 93%

No list of all-time greatest actors could be complete without the inclusion of Jack Nicholson. With a career that has spanned more than 60 years, Nicholson has hypnotized audiences with epic performances for the ages. He has been nominated for 12 Oscars and won three, and he was nominated for 17 Golden Globes and won seven. His most iconic roles were in “Chinatown,” “Easy Rider,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” and “A Few Good Men,” but really the list goes on and on. One of the actor’s true passions is sports: He can often be seen sitting courtside wearing sunglasses at Los Angeles Lakers home games.