Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jack Nicholson, Atlanta Braves, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Jack Nicholson

Positive opinion: 71%
Negative opinion: 6%
Neutral opinion: 16%
Have heard of: 93%

No list of all-time greatest actors could be complete without the inclusion of Jack Nicholson. With a career that has spanned more than 60 years, Nicholson has hypnotized audiences with epic performances for the ages. He has been nominated for 12 Oscars and won three, and he was nominated for 17 Golden Globes and won seven. His most iconic roles were in “Chinatown,” “Easy Rider,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Terms of Endearment,” and “A Few Good Men,” but really the list goes on and on. One of the actor’s true passions is sports: He can often be seen sitting courtside wearing sunglasses at Los Angeles Lakers home games.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Atlanta BravesJack NicholsonMorgan WallenPost Malone
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Sleep Deprived? Here Are Warning Signs You Need to Watch Out For
Human InterestSleep Deprived? Here Are Warning Signs You Need to Watch Out ForYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: April 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 22
Pope Francis Dies at 88
Human InterestPope Francis Dies at 88Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect