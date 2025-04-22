Country Star Lorrie Morgan Puts Shows on Hold as Husband Goes Back to Hospital for Cancer Treatment

Country music star Lorrie Morgan has canceled all of her concerts and public appearances for the remainder of April as her husband, Randy White, continues to battle aggressive mouth cancer. The announcement was made on April 17, 2025, by Morgan's manager, Tony Conway, who confirmed that White “had been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.”

Morgan was originally scheduled to appear on Alabama's Live In Concert 25 Tour, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through late August. The tour features several renowned country artists, and Morgan had been slated to perform alongside them.

Morgan and White have been married since September 2010. Over the past year, Morgan has occasionally shared updates with fans about White's health, revealing his ongoing treatment and requesting privacy and prayers during this challenging time.

Pam Tillis will take Morgan's place while she is not on the Alabama tour. It's not clear when Morgan will be back performing since her attention is now on supporting her husband and managing his care.

Morgan first broke out in 1989 with "Dear Me" and charted a number 1 with "I Don't Know My Own Strength" in 1995, so the country music community has cherished her for decades. As Morgan steps out of the limelight, fans and fellow artists alike are sending their thoughts and support to Morgan and her family.