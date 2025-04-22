Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Country Star Lorrie Morgan Puts Shows on Hold as Husband Goes Back to Hospital for Cancer Treatment

Country music star Lorrie Morgan has canceled all of her concerts and public appearances for the remainder of April as her husband, Randy White, continues to battle aggressive mouth cancer. The announcement…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lorrie Morgan performs during "A Heroes &amp; Friends Tribute To Randy Travis" at Propst Arena in Von Braun Center on October 24, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama.
David A. Smith/Stringer via Getty Images

Country music star Lorrie Morgan has canceled all of her concerts and public appearances for the remainder of April as her husband, Randy White, continues to battle aggressive mouth cancer. The announcement was made on April 17, 2025, by Morgan's manager, Tony Conway, who confirmed that White “had been readmitted to a hospital in Middle Tennessee.”

Morgan was originally scheduled to appear on Alabama's Live In Concert 25 Tour, which kicked off earlier this month and runs through late August. The tour features several renowned country artists, and Morgan had been slated to perform alongside them.

Morgan and White have been married since September 2010. Over the past year, Morgan has occasionally shared updates with fans about White's health, revealing his ongoing treatment and requesting privacy and prayers during this challenging time.

Pam Tillis will take Morgan's place while she is not on the Alabama tour. It's not clear when Morgan will be back performing since her attention is now on supporting her husband and managing his care.

Morgan first broke out in 1989 with "Dear Me" and charted a number 1 with "I Don't Know My Own Strength" in 1995, so the country music community has cherished her for decades. As Morgan steps out of the limelight, fans and fellow artists alike are sending their thoughts and support to Morgan and her family.

The cancellations affected all of Morgan's scheduled performances for the month of April 2025.

April 2025Lorrie Morgan
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’ Reaches 500-Week Run on Billboard 200
MusicChris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’ Reaches 500-Week Run on Billboard 200Jennifer Eggleston
CMA Fest Adds Three Nights at Ascend Amphitheater with Wynonna Judd, Jake Owen
MusicCMA Fest Adds Three Nights at Ascend Amphitheater with Wynonna Judd, Jake OwenJennifer Eggleston
Luke Combs Rocks Packed House at Category 10’s Nashville Opening
MusicLuke Combs Rocks Packed House at Category 10’s Nashville OpeningJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect