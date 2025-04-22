Backstage Country
Alex Cauthren
Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce
The 2025 Believe Prom is celebrating an unforgettable prom night experience for those with special needs, ages twelve and older on Friday, May 9th. The Believe Prom is a complimentary event, including a red carpet entrance, dancing, and dinner. Doors open at 5 pm with a free hair and makeup touch-up session, and the prom starts at 6 pm at the NWTF Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield. For more information and to register, KICKS 99 listeners can call Calvin Henderson at 803-480-1255. Sponsored by Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce.

