The 2025 Believe Prom is celebrating an unforgettable prom night experience for those with special needs, ages twelve and older on Friday, May 9th. The Believe Prom is a complimentary event, including a red carpet entrance, dancing, and dinner. Doors open at 5 pm with a free hair and makeup touch-up session, and the prom starts at 6 pm at the NWTF Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield. For more information and to register, KICKS 99 listeners can call Calvin Henderson at 803-480-1255. Sponsored by Edgefield County Chamber of Commerce.