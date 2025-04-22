Backstage Country
Grand Opening Celebration

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Gas Pro

Don’t miss the Grand Opening week celebration of Gas Pro and Fosters Freeze in Thomson, starting Tuesday, April 29th through Saturday, May 3rd. Giveaways every day! On Saturday, May 3, KICKS 99 will be there from 11 am to 1 pm with a chance to win The Ultimate Guitar Pull Prize Package — we’re talkin’ a signed guitar, posters, T-shirts, AND a pair of tickets for both nights of this coming year’s Guitar Pull. Come by early for the car show! Gas Pro and Fosters Freeze in Thomson, off Exit 175 at 2447 Cobbham Rd, April 29th through May 3rd! Click here to learn more.

