KICKS 99 Songwriter Series 2025

Friday, May 2nd at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center
Hear the stories behind the biggest songs by Nashville’s biggest award-winning hit songwriters:
- Brett James has had more than 800 songs recorded by some of the biggest artists in the world, including 27 #1's! Artists include Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Young, Rascal Flatts, and more.
- Josh Kear has written 18 #1 songs and is the first songwriter in Grammy history to win Best Country Song three times. He's had songs recorded by Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Lady A, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, and more.
- Wendell Mobley is a multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter with ten #1 songs. His songs have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Randy Houser, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and more
Tickets are $25. Get yours HERE.
*For a limited time, buy one VIP ticket, get one free using the code MOTHER at checkout!*
A limited number of VIP Packages are available and include:
- (1) Premium Seat
- (1) Pass to the Kicks 99 Songwriters Pre-Concert VIP Party (7P-8P)
- (1) Autographed Commemorative Poster
- (2) Drink Tickets
- Hors d’Oeuvres
- Meet and Greet / Photo Opportunity with Songwriters (No Autographs) AFTER THE SHOW
Saturday, April 26 from 11a-1p
512 Trestle Pass
Warrenville, SC
Wednesday, April 30 from 3p-5p
5142 Washington Road
Evans, GA
