KICKS 99 Songwriter Series 2025

First, there was KICKS 99’s Guitar Pull.  Now, KICKS 99 presents another amazing live music experience: The KICKS 99 Songwriter Series Because it all starts with a song. Friday, May…

First, there was KICKS 99’s Guitar Pull.  Now, KICKS 99 presents another amazing live music experience:

The KICKS 99 Songwriter Series

Because it all starts with a song.

Friday, May 2nd at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Powered by:

Queensborough

Hear the stories behind the biggest songs by Nashville’s biggest award-winning hit songwriters:

  • Brett James has had more than 800 songs recorded by some of the biggest artists in the world, including 27 #1's! Artists include Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Young, Rascal Flatts, and more.
  • Josh Kear has written 18 #1 songs and is the first songwriter in Grammy history to win Best Country Song three times. He's had songs recorded by Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Lady A, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, and more.
  • Wendell Mobley is a multi-platinum GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter with ten #1 songs. His songs have been recorded by Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Randy Houser, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and more

Tickets are $25. Get yours HERE.

*For a limited time, buy one VIP ticket, get one free using the code MOTHER at checkout!*

A limited number of VIP Packages are available and include:

  • (1) Premium Seat
  • (1) Pass to the Kicks 99 Songwriters Pre-Concert VIP Party (7P-8P)
  • (1) Autographed Commemorative Poster
  • (2) Drink Tickets
  • Hors d’Oeuvres
  • Meet and Greet / Photo Opportunity with Songwriters (No Autographs) AFTER THE SHOW

Special thanks to:

ROC Truck
TPS

Also check out our ticket stops:

Saturday, April 26 from 11a-1p
512 Trestle Pass
Warrenville, SC

TPS

Wednesday, April 30 from 3p-5p
5142 Washington Road
Evans, GA

Cody
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
