This Day in Country History: April 23

The Academy of Country Music Awards, held on April 23, 1997, saw winners such as George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, and Sawyer Brown. This day has also seen country music artists perform at benefit concerts and the passing of a couple of industry legends.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 32nd ACM Awards were held at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California. There were some expected and surprising wins, including:

George Strait was awarded Top Male Vocalist and won Album of the Year for Blue Clear Sky, while Brooks & Dunn won Entertainer of the Year and Top Vocal Duet. 1997: LeAnn Rimes won Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Blue," and Patty Loveless was awarded Top Female Vocalist. Video of the Year went to Collin Raye for "I Think About You."

Cultural Milestones

From helping musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic to artists performing for U.S. service members, April 23 has featured significant cultural milestones:

Jameson Rodgers & Friends played a benefit at The Listening Room in Nashville. They raised funds for Independent Nashville Music Venues to help struggling artists during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023: The late country music legend Toby Keith performed for U.S. Navy sailors at the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln. This was the 10th time Toby Keith performed for the United Services Organization for deployed service members.

Notable Recordings and Performances

April 23 saw these memorable events:

The Off the Rails Music Festival in Frisco, Texas, featured performances by Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Sam Hunt. This two-day country music festival was held at Toyota Stadium, home to the FC Dallas soccer team. 2018: The 19th Nashville Best Cellars dinner was held, featuring country greats such as Martina McBride, Old Dominion, RaeLynn, and Reba McEntire. The benefit raised $215,000 for the T.J. Martell Foundation for cancer research.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The passing of country legends impacts the industry:

Country legend Charlie Black passed away at the age of 71. Black was a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and wrote several No. 1 hit songs, including "Shadows In The Moonlight" and "A Little Good News." 2023: Morgan Wallen abruptly canceled his concert at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Ole Miss because he lost his voice. Over 60,000 fans were disappointed, and one even filed a lawsuit against the country singer, despite being promised ticket refunds.