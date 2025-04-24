Grilling Season Starts Early: Burger Battle Moves to Spring in Augusta

An Augusta favorite food competition has landed on a new spot on the calendar this year. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta will host their beloved Burger Battle on Monday, April 28, instead of the fall. The event will be held outdoors at the BGCGA Support Center at 624 Chafee Avenue in Augusta from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This delicious event raises funds to support important youth programs in the Augusta area.

The tasty event brings chefs from some of the best local restaurants to prepare their specialty burgers to compete for the Burger Battle Champion title. As for how the champions is selected, Catherine Center, vice president of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs, told WFXG, “Everyone who attends gets to try a slider from each of the restaurants, vote for their favorite, and then the winner will be announced at the end of the night.” Voting is done via paper ballot or phone.

Last year’s champion, Midtown Tavern, will be back to defend the title. They won the competition with a unique combination of pimento cheese and strawberry preserves, which was inspired by the owner’s grandmother’s recipes. Other local restaurants joining the competition include Abel Brown, Sno-Cap Drive In, Recteq, Finch & Fifth, Edgar’s Grille, Tank N Taps, Cucina 503, and Sheehan’s Irish Pub.

Being a part of this fun competition can be a boost for business. Midtown Tavern saw an increase in customers after last year’s win, with people eager to try the winning burger.

In addition to sampling sliders, guests will enjoy live music, family friendly fun, games, and raffles. It’s also a chance for community members to tour the Club and meet some of the youth involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta. The money raised helps BGCGA continue providing after-school activities and summer programs.