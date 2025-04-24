Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood’s Song Hits #1 on Country Radio

Backstage Country
Cody Johnson performs at Bridgestone Arena on February 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood created a powerhouse duet, "I'm Gonna Love You," that reached the number one position on country radio. It marked Johnson's sixth chart-topper, and Underwood has 28 number ones.

Fans can catch the smash hit on Johnson's fresh release, Leather Deluxe. The song was written by Chris Stevens, Kelly Archer, and Travis Denning, and produced by Trent Willmon, marking the first time these stars joined forces in the studio. Behind the scenes, the writing team struck gold, adding another bright spot to their records.

"I'm incredibly grateful to country radio for making 'I'm Gonna Love You' my fourth #1 single! Sharing this milestone with the amazing @carrieunderwood makes it even more meaningful," Johnson shared on Instagram.

The Texas-bred star starts his shows on April 25 in Lafayette, Louisiana. His cross-country tour launch comes just as the single claims its crown.

Meanwhile, Underwood steps into a fresh role as a judge on ABC's American Idol as she adds this win to her list. Since her 2005 breakthrough, the Oklahoma star keeps creating hits.

You can see Cody Johnson on Tour through October 2025.

