Country Music Hall of Fame to Host Three-Year Dolly Parton Exhibit Starting May 20

Dolly Parton is returning to the spotlight with a new book, a national symphony tour, and a museum exhibit -- all debuting in 2025. "I'm so excited to finally share my new book with you, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage! This book is a celebration of my journey as a performer, filled with personal stories, cherished memories, and never-before-seen photos from more than seven decades on stage," the country icon shared on Instagram. The memoir follows her previous bestsellers, Songteller and Behind the Seams, and highlights her evolution as a performer and cultural icon.

Coinciding with the book's release is the premiere of Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker, an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, opening May 20 and running through September 2026. The exhibit will explore her extraordinary career in music, film, and fashion, and is included with regular museum admission.

In addition, Parton will launch Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony on May 17, a national tour that will blend her music with orchestral arrangements. Parton remains active beyond entertainment with ventures in fashion, fragrance, and wine, including a collaboration on a denim collection with Khloé Kardashian.

She also made headlines for donating her California cabin to charity, which sold for $585,000 and has since been relisted for $768,000. Reflecting her signature blend of glamor and practicality, Parton said, "I sleep in my make-up when I'm in California. With the earthquakes, I never know when I'm going to have to run out in the middle of the street." The remark highlights the legendary performer's ever-present showmanship on and off stage.