Stagecoach 2025 Pushes Musical Boundaries with Pop Stars, Country Headliners

Stagecoach 2025 provided an exhilarating, genre-blending celebration of music in Indio, California this past weekend. Stagecoach is known for showcasing crossover artists and crossing lines with Coachella, and yet continues to extend the reach of country music in pop culture. "We've always aimed to bring the best of country music to the desert," said Stacy Vee, Executive Vice President of Festival Talent, during a recent call. "But this year felt really special. We're striking a balance, celebrating traditional country roots while giving space to genre-pushing artists who want to be part of this world."

The festival showcased country music stars like Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll, and pop artists like Nelly, T-Pain, the Backstreet Boys, and Lana Del Rey, who exemplify the genre's flexibility. The headliners were Jelly Roll, who won the CMA award for New Artist of the Year in 2024, Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, and Nelly, with diverse artists that challenge the definition of country music. "Since 2007, at Stagecoach, we've known that they're all going to go country eventually," added Vee.