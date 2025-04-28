This Day in Country History: April 28

As April winds down, country music festivals, concerts, and benefits heat up. The most notable is Stagecoach. This country music festival is the cousin of the popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held annually the two weekends before Stagecoach. April 28 saw many other great performances, heartfelt benefits, and albums and singles hitting the charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Stagecoach is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. It has the same organizers as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and its prime focus is country music:

2013: Stagecoach headliners for April 28 included the Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker. Other country music favorites appearing were The Charlie Daniels Band, Charley Pride, Blue Sky Riders, and Florida Georgia Line.

Cultural Milestones

Country music artists are known for their generous hearts and commitment to the community, with April 28 benefit concerts including:

2013: Country music legend Willie Nelson performed a benefit concert in Austin, Texas, for victims of a fertilizer plant explosion, with proceeds going to the West Volunteer Fire Department. Nelson grew up near the plant in West, Texas, and wanted to give back to his community.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Chart toppers and interesting performances on April 28 include:

2012: Pop star Lionel Richie's country music-inspired album Tuskegee hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. On Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for April 28, 2012, Blake Shelton's “Drink on It” was No. 1.

Jason Aldean's album Rearview Town hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Songs from this studio album include “Dirt to Dust” and “Drowns the Whiskey.” 2023: Country music crooner Brett Young performed at the Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama, as a stop for his 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1 tour. Brett Young's best-known songs include “In Case You Didn't Know” and “Like I Loved You.”